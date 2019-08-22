Indian Cooking Tips: 3 Easy Tips To Make One-String And Two-String Chashni (Sugar Syrup) At Home

Deeksha Sarin | Updated: August 22, 2019 17:22 IST
Be it rasgullas, jalebis or gulab jamuns, most Indian sweets and desserts come enveloped with sugar syrup, which is also fondly called chashni. Chashni is used to coat several Indian desi sweets, and sweet shops across the country follow this practice to take the flavours of sweets to a whole new level. If you wish to avoid store-bought mithais and prefer making sweets at home, then you'd eventually need to prepare sugar syrup at home. While making chashni at home is not any rocket science, one still has to be careful about the consistency of the syrup.
The consistency of the chasni has to be perfect in order to be incorporated well with the desserts' texture and appearance. For festive desserts like gulab jamuns, rasgullas, and jalebis, you'd require chashni with one-string consistency; whereas for desserts that need to be dunked in syrups like gujias, shakarparas or mathris, you'd have to make chashni of two-thread consistency. Hence, to ease the task for you, we've got you some easy tips to make desired chashni at home - that too, without any hassle.
Ingredients Required
Water (As per requirement)
Sugar (As per requirement)
Method:
So, without further ado, bring that pan out to make sweet and delectable chashni and dunk your favourite Indian desserts in them. Let us know how these tips worked out for you in the comments section below.
