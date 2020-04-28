Indian Cooking Tips: 5 Easy Tikka Recipes You Can Try At Home

Here are 5 delicious Indian tikka recipes to your rescu amid the lockdown.

Highlights Tikka is a quintessential north-Indian snack that is simply irresistible

It is marinated in a pool of spices and grilled over tandoor

Here are 5 easy tikka recipes you can try at home amid lockdown

Picture this: Chicken chunks basted with tantalising spices, marinated and cooked over metal skewers in a fiery tandoor or oven for an aromatic, smoky and juicy flavour. Tikkas are one of the most popular Indian snacks that are a part of every small and big gathering. And not just parties, tikkas are great to make at home too, wrap in a paratha or roti and make a wholesome roll for dinner!





Amid the lockdown when all you can possibly have is home-cooked food, why not make it interesting? And if you thought making soft, succulent and juicy tikkas at home can be quite a task, you've mistaken! We've got 5 easy tikka recipes that you can easily try at home. Serve them simply with sliced onions and a squeeze of lemon on top for a quick yet extravagant affair at home!





5 Easy Tikka Recipes To Try At Home:

Packed with the twist of jalapenos, this chicken tandoori tikka is all things flavourful! Packed with the spices such as all dry masala powder, salt, pepper, mustard oil, hung curd and lemon juice, jalapeno murgh tandoori tikka is a great option to cook at home for an evening snacks party with family. Find the recipe here.

Paneer is a common ingredient that is used to make many stellar snacks. Paneer tikka is one of the most common snacks in India. Be it a restaurant or a dinner party at home, you'll find it almost anywhere. It is not only pleasing for the taste buds but also easy to prepare at home. Here's a super quick recipe of spicy paneer tikka which has marinated paneer cubes arranged on skewers and grilled with spicy masala to lend a subtle smoky and juicy flavour. Find the recipe here.





(Also Read: Try These 5 Easy Paneer Tikka Recipes)





Want to do something different? Try this delectable tandoori chicken tikka stuffed with pepper, onion, mint and served atop potato cakes with sun dried tomatoes and a hint of mint. A tikka recipe so yummy you won't be able to stop at one! Find the recipe here.





Made with simple ingredients with subtle flavours, barbecue fish tikka is a delectable dish made in a marinade of salt, red pepper, lemon juice, garam masala, garlic, clove, ginger and chaat masala along with yogurt. Soft, juicy and simply irresistible! Find the recipe here.





Made in an oven, reshmi tikka has chicken cubes laced in a freshly made garam masala along with a host of other spices and curd before roasting for about 20 minutes. This is one of the quickest tikka recipes you can try at home! Simply squeeze a lemon over it for a tantalising affair. Find the recipe here.





Try these simple yet interesting tikka recipes at home and let us know your experience in the comments section below.







