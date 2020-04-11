Indian Cooking Tips: Give your Favourite Chicken Tikka a Unique Spin With These 3 Recipes

Chicken tikka recipes you can try at home.

Highlights Chicken tikka is a north Indian snack, popular across restaurants

It is a tantalising mix of spices, marinated and grilled over tandoor

Here are 3 unique twists you can give to your classic chicken tikka

Who doesn't like juicy, succulent, smoky chicken tikkas? One of the most common snacks in any north-Indian restaurant and a sensational dish at any house party, chicken tikkas are a delight to relish. Traditionally made on tandoor, they can now be cooked in microwaves and ovens too. Marinated chicken chunks skewered together, basted with spices, chicken tikka has all it takes to be a winner.





While you may have had the original chicken tikkas multiple times, we've got some chicken tikka recipes with a twist. These unique chicken tikka recipes are easy to try at home and scream indulgence.





Here are 3 interesting chicken tikka recipes you can try at home:

Laksa is a soul-stirring Malaysian soup made with rice noodles mixed with chicken, prawn or fish with a blend of coconut milk, tamarind and spices. In laksa chicken tikka recipe, chicken pieces are marinated in tantalising laksa paste with ginger, garlic, lemongrass, red chilli, shrimp paste, coriander powder and paprika, it is then grilled and served fresh. Find the recipe here.





Juicy, boneless chicken pieces are marinated, rolled in a mix of masalas, wrapped in bread crumbs and deep fried to perfection. Chicken tikka croquettes are the perfect finger food you would need for your evening binge. They also serve as a great starter for a get-together at home. Find the recipe here.

Indulge in the Thai flavours with this delicious chicken tikka recipe. Chicken pieces marinated in a pool of Asian flavours such as Thai ginger, lemon grass, coconut milk powder and red curry paste. It is grilled to perfection before being served with a mouth-watering peanut butter sauce. Find the recipe here.





These unique chicken tikka recipes sounds like a great idea to try at home, especially now that we are not stepping out anywhere until the nationwide lockdown lifts. Make these at home and let us know your experiences in the comments section below.







