Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Authentic Gujarati Sev Ki Sabzi Or Gathiya Nu Shaak

A quintessential Gujarati thali is a medley of marvellous flavours.

My last trip to Gujarat was filled with surprises; some of the most memorable ones were to do with their unique delicacies. A quintessential Gujarati thali is a medley of marvellous flavours. There is just no way you can wind up in less than an hour. And we suggest that you give this unique thali enough time, for it really grows on you. One of the most popular Gujarati preparations is a sev ki sabzi or gathiya nu shaak. Yes, it is quite like the sev that you see in your favourite packaged namkeens, but doused in indulgent gravy. The best bit about the recipe is that even if you are out of basic ingredients like tomato, onion and garlic, you can still make the gravy dish and impress everybody present at the dinner spread.





In this recipe of gathiya nu shaak or sev bhaji by Mumbai-based vlogger and YouTuber Alpa Modi, Alpa also schools us how to make the gathiya from scratch. The readymade sev that you find in market is often thinner and let's not forget the high cholesterol amount it contains. Hence, it is best to make gathiya at home with premium quality ingredient picked by you! For this recipe that was posted on the YouTube Channel ‘Something's Cooking With Alpa', you would need some gram flour or besan, haldi, red chilli powder, cumin-coriander powder, hing, salt and oil. So what are you waiting for? Don your apron and start cooking!

