Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Egg Biryani At Home (Recipe And Tips Inside)

The versatility of eggs (or anda) has been one of India's biggest culinary obsessions. Perhaps that's why we have so many dishes with egg. From anda curry, anda bhurji to ande ka halwa - we doubt if there's any course where you cannot fit in an anda. We don't know about you, but each time we have to prepare something quick and yummy, eggs are our go-to resort. But did you know that eggs can be given an indulgent makeover too?! There is a gamut of decadent dishes you can prepare with egg as the highlight, and they are sure to be a hit among everyone present at the dining table. Take, for instance, this egg biryani, which is a departure from your conventional idea of a biryani, but in no way is it inferior to its meaty counterparts.





Handy Cooking Tips To Make Egg Biryani

What would you need to have in stock to prepare this biryani? A handful of regular ingredients like rice, eggs, onions, green chillies, bay leaf, cloves, peppercorns, cinnamon, ginger-garlic paste, pulao masala, oil and salt. If you do not have pulao masala, you can make add simply add in a bit of red chilly powder, coriander powder and turmeric, as per your liking. It is advisable to use only long grain basmati rice for the preparation. This variety of rice lends a distinct quality to any biryani, they also blend with the spices well- making your biryani even more fragrant and delish.

This biryani uses both hard-boiled eggs and scrambled eggs. So it is advisable to boil eggs in advance and also have a fair amount of scrambled eggs that will be added to the rice dish. This recipe serves four people and takes about an hour to prepare. You can scale up or scale down the ingredients as per your requirement.







Serve it hot, with a garnish of coriander leaves. For the sides you can have boondi ka raita or salan.

Try making the one-pot dish at home and let us know how you liked it in the comments section below! We would love to know about everything else that you have been making lately. Feel free to write to us if you have any interesting recipe or cooking hack to share.







