Give Your Regular Egg Curry An Interesting Twist With This Egg Drop Curry Recipe

Pair egg drop curry with rice or paratha for a delectable meal

Highlights You will find a number of variations to the same egg curry recipe

While some add omelette in the gravy, others prefer including boiled eggs

This egg drop curry will give a quirky variation to the regular recipe

Egg is probably one of the simplest and most comforting foods for many of us. It is versatile and can help you whip up countless number of dishes anytime of the day. All you need are eggs and some basic ingredients to put together a quick and delicious meal, effortlessly. One such popular recipe is of a humble bowl of egg curry. It is basically boiled eggs dunked in spicy, aromatic Indian gravy. However, if you look around you will find a number of variations to the same egg curry recipe. While some people prepare tomato-based gravy, others like adding yogurt instead. You may also find people including masala omelette to the gravy as a spicy alternative to boiled eggs.





Here's the recipe of egg drop curry that can be an interesting and quirky addition to your list of various egg curries. In this recipe, the egg is directly poached in the gravy. Hence, it is often referred to as poached egg curry. The dish is quick, easy and omits the step of boiling or frying the egg before adding to the curry. Let's find out the recipe!





Here's Step-By-Step The Recipe For Egg Drop Curry:

Ingredients:

4 eggs

2 onions, sliced





1 tomato, cubed





2-3 green chillies, slited





2 teaspoon ginger-garlic paste





2 teaspoon cumin-coriander powder





1 teaspoon garam masala powder





1 teaspoon Kashmiri red chilli powder





Half teaspoon turmeric powder





Salt to taste





A pinch of sugar





2 tablespoon oil





1.5 teaspoon chopped coriander leaves





Method:

Heat oil in a kadhai.





Add onions and fry till they turn translucent in colour.





Add ginger-garlic paste and fry till the raw smell is gone.





Add tomato, green chilli and salt and cook everything together till the tomato turns soft and mushy.





Add turmeric powder, cumin-coriander powder and Kashmiri red chilli powder and cook on medium to low flame. Fry till the whole masala releases oil.





Add some water to the mix and prepare gravy.





Now, break the raw eggs carefully in the gravy in a 10-15 seconds interval. Add the eggs from the side of the pan. Cover the lid and poach the eggs on a low flame.





Finally, open the lid, add garam masala and coriander leaves and switch off the flame. Close the lid add let the flavours infuse.





And your flavourful egg drop curry is ready to be relished with rice or paratha. Enjoy your meal!







