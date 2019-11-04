Watch: Give Your Classic Egg Curry A Chettinad Twist (Recipe Video Inside)

Eggs aren't just healthy but super versatile too.

There's no doubt about the fact that eggs are a quintessential part of our meal. From omelette in breakfast to curry for dinner or boiled eggs as a snack in evening, eggs are an imperative food in Indian households. Not just for the fact that they are easy and versatile to cook but also because they are wholesome and are one of the best sources of protein, especially for vegetarians or eggetarians, who avoid other meat products. Besides protein that fuels our body with energy, eggs provide a great amount of nutritional benefits such as good fats or Omega 3 fatty acids that maintain good heart health by raising the level of good cholestrol.





As per consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta, egg whites add riboflavin, magnesium, potassium, niacin, and sodium to our diet while the yolks provide iron, zinc, vitamin A, phosphorus and vitamin D. Besides that, yolk has B6 and B12, folic acid, thiamine, phosphorus, iron, zinc, and vitamins A, D, E and K. Therefore, while eggs are accepted as a good source of quality proteins. It also offers a lot more and gives a fair amount of reasons why one should add a moderate amount of eggs to the diet.





Photo Credit: iStock

Eggs are not just healthy but super versatile too! You can toss it up on the pan for a comforting sunny side up or add in onion, tomatoes and spices for a fluffy omelette in breakfast. But eggs taste equally delicious in a lunch or dinner meal too, where you can add eggs to a biryani or curries and pair with a roti or paratha.





Speaking of curries, you might've tried a classic egg curry at home or at restaurants. We all love them, right? Fret not, now you can prepare them at home. We have a mouth-watering egg curry recipe that has a hint of southern flavours - Chettinad Egg Curry. Chettinad cuisine is known to be one of the most fiery one and so this egg curry recipe is packed with flavourful spices that are sure to remind you of the popular cuisine from the Chettinad region of Tamil Nadu. In the recipe video, boiled eggs are slathered with salt, turmeric, red chilli and black pepper before cooking in the gravy made with a host of spices, onion, tomato and coconut milk. You can savour this spicy and tantalising egg curry with parathas, rice or even dosas. Try it at home and give us your review in the comments section below.





