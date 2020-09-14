Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Spicy Egg Curry, Malvani-Style

SEARCH
Malvani Egg Curry Recipe: What makes the cuisine stand out in the lot is the inclusion of a special Malvani masala that is made by grinding a pool of dry-roasted spices.

Somdatta Saha  |  Updated: September 14, 2020 13:45 IST

Pair Malvani egg curry with roti or plain paratha and treat yourself with a scrumptious meal

If you have a thing for spicy and flavourful dishes, then Malvani cuisine is a must-try for you! A standard cuisine of South Konkan region of India, the food culture here is an amalgamation of Goan and Maharastrian cooking styles. Malvani cuisine is dominated by myriads of non-vegetarian dishes, with elaborate usage of coconut in various forms - grated, dried, coconut milk etc. You may also find a few scrumptious vegetarian recipes too. What makes the cuisine stand out in the lot is the inclusion of a special Malvani masala that is made by grinding a pool of dry-roasted spices. You may find this masala mix in grocery stores or can prepare at home in just a few minutes.

Here's A Quick Recipe For Malvani Masala:

The spices used in this mix may vary from person to person. But some of the common ones are coriander seeds, cumin seeds, black peppercorn, poppy seeds, fennel seeds, dried red chilli, clove, cinnamon, cardamom, star anise, mace, nutmeg, bay leaf and turmeric. Adjust the quantity of the spices as per your choice (just like garam masala).

Now, dry-roast the spices and grind them into a fine powder in a blended. Transfer the Malvanimasala in an airtight container and store it in a dark, cool place for whenever you need it.

Malvani spice-mix is generally added to almost every recipe in this cuisine - be it a fish recipe or a chicken and mutton recipe (both dry and gravy). It is also popularly included in rich and luscious egg curry, Malvani-style. It is a flavoursome dish that gives a spicy-and-tangy twist to a regular egg curry recipe. Let's find it out!

How To Make Malvani Egg Curry | Malvani Anda Curry Recipe:

Ingredients:

4 hard-boiled eggs, de-shelled and cut into two halves

1 onion, finely slices

2 teaspoon ginger-garlic paste

Half to 1 tablespoon tamarind pulp/ 1-2 soaked kokum

1 onion, chopped

1.5 cup grated coconut

2 green chillies (optional)

1-2 tablespoon malvani masala

Salt to taste

3-4 tablespoon oil

Method:

Step 1. Fry the chopped onion in some oil till it's golden-brown in colour. Add it to a blender.

Step 2. Fry the grated coconut and add it to the same blender. Add some green chillies (if needed) and blend into a smooth paste (with some water). Keep aside.

Step 3. Fry the sliced onion and ginger-garlic paste till the raw smell from the latter is removed.

Step 4. Add the gravy paste and sauté.

Step 5. Add the Malvani masala and salt and cook the gravy till it gets a thick, semi-dry consistency.

Step 6. Add some water and eggs to the gravy and close the lid. Cook it for a few minutes and let the masalas infuse. Switch off the flame and a bowl of spicy Malvani egg curry is ready to be served.

Pair Malvani egg curry with roti or plain parathaand treat yourself with a scrumptious meal. Enjoy your meal!

