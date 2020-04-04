Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Instant Tomato Dosa At Home (Recipe Video Inside)

Dosas are on many kinds, this tomato dosa is a tangy version you may like

Mention dosa in any corner of the country and you are most likely to find a fan in your vicinity. The paper-thin crepe-like snack originally hails from South India, and is mostly relished with piping hot sambhar ( a lentil-based vegetable stew) or chutney. Dosas are on many kinds. You can classify them on basis of the ingredients used in the filling or texture. Making dosa has traditionally been a slightly cumbersome affair for a few, given the need to prepare the batter in advance and leave it overnight to ferment. But thanks, to instant batters available in the market, several people can whip up a dosa in no time. However, if you are wary of using these instant mixes, you would be happy to know that there are ways in which you can make super, quick and easy dosa batter at home yourself, much like the ones available in your local stores.





This delicious tomato dosa recipe by YouTuber Parul is ideal for a lazy Sunday brunch. It is tangy, lip-smacking and super easy to make at home. The recipe was posted on the YouTube channel 'Cooking With Alpa'. You can serve the crispy dosa with sambhar. Here's the recipe of sambhar that you could try making at home. Make sure you serve these dosa hot. It is sure to strike a chord with both kids and adults alike. Try it at home tell us how you liked it.

Recipe video: How to make tomato dosa:

