Instant Breakfast Recipes: How To Make Instant Rava Dosa And Bread Poha

Thin, paper crisp and hot, this is how we like our dosa. But let's admit it, a lot of us crave dosa but the thought of making the batter prevents us from actually walking into the kitchen and make one for ourselves. Result: We postpone our dosa plans for next weekend, the weekend after and so on.





Of course, we can always buy the instant mixes that are available in market and get done with the dish in a matter of few minutes, but more often than not, there's something always amiss. But what if we tell you that there is a way in which you can prepare instant rava dosa that too in under 30 minutes, without the help of store-bought instant mix. Yes, you heard us. This instant rava dosa is ideal for mornings where you are pressed for time, but are craving for something better than your usual plain toast and butter. To be honest, we can have it any time of the day. And if like us, you also identify yourself as a dosa fan, this is the recipe you have been looking for. This recipe by home chef and blogger Alpa Modi is quick to make, yummy and oh-so-rich.





Another breakfast staple we cannot do without is a poha. Poha is already a super quick and easy recipe in itself, but what if we tell you that we have a recipe that is even quicker. It is not actually a poha, because technically, there is no flattened rice involved, but it is definitely an exciting version of your all-time favourite breakfast. This bread poha recipe is made with chopped bits of breads and spices like hing, mustard seeds, curry leaves, turmeric powder, coriander leaves, desiccated coconut and salt. The recipe also uses green chillies and whole red chillies, so if you are not someone who can fathom heat, we suggest you tone down the spice here. To make it more chunky and fun, you can also throw in some peanuts.

Try these two recipes and say goodbye to all those excuses that has been preventing you from donning that apron early in the morning. We are sure you are going to love both these treats, if you have any more of such fun and easy recipes to share, write to us in the comments below!







