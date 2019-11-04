Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Kashmiri Dum Aloo At Home (Recipe Video)

You can pair this spicy, hot gravy with steamed rice or pulao.

Fiery or soothing, Kashmiri curries can be of many kinds. It really takes a discerning taker to appreciate Kashmiri cuisine in all its glory. The rich interplay of flavours, the balanced approach, there's so much that makes Kashmiri food one of our absolute favourites. If you are even remotely aware of the cuisine, you must have heard about the robust meaty preparations. But the truth is that there are many Kashmiri vegetarian recipes that can actually prove to be a star of your spread. Kashmiri dum aloo is one such recipe that is sure to strike a chord with all potato lovers. (Let's admit, who does not like potatoes?)





(Also Read: Kashmiri Wazwan: What Makes It Such A Grand Affair)





This Kashmiri Dum Aloo recipe by Mumbai-based blogger and YouTuber Alpa Modi will help you recreate the restaurant-style magic at home. This dum aloo recipe may be slightly high on the spice quotient, so if you cannot fathom so much heat, we'd suggest you cut down on the number of chillies. The recipe was posted on the YouTube channel 'Something's Cooking With Alpa'. You can pair this spicy, hot gravy with steamed rice or pulao. We'd personally recommend basmati rice. If you are not so much into rice, you can also opt for Indian flatbreads like naan or roti.





(Also Read: 11 Best Kashmiri Recipes | Popular Kashmiri Recipes)

Here's the recipe video of Kashmiri Dum Aloo. Let us know how you liked it in the comments section below. If you have any interesting recipe to share with us, we'd love to feature that as well.



















