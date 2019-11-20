Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Party-Special Stuffed Tomatoes In Gravy At Home (Recipe Video Inside)

Don't discard the tomato pulp as it will be later used to make the filling.

Whether you're hosting a lavish party at your place or just some casual get-together of sorts, food remains to be the centre of attention for almost everybody! While cutlets, fries, nuggets are some of the finger foods that are party staples, we share with you a unique party recipe that serves as a perfect bite-sized nibble to pair with cocktails or mocktails. How about experimenting with those bright red tomatoes and scooping them out to create a delectable stuffed delight?! Scooped tomatoes filled with mixed vegetables simmered in white spicy sauce makes for a mouth-watering dish that is sure to be a crowd pleaser in your party.





All you've to do is scoop out the pulp from the half-sliced tomatoes and follow the step-by-step recipe instructions given below. Don't discard the tomato pulp as it will be later used to make the filling. This recipe of stuffed tomatoes, by famous food blogger and YouTuber Manjula Jain, serves as an exotic side-dish that can be easily prepared at home. Manjula has used green beans, peas, sweet corn and paneer for the stuffing and prepares the delight in luscious milk-based gravy that is hard to resist. Even picky eaters at home would love to gorge on this delight as it is quite appetising to the eyes and the palate.



Watch How To Make Stuffed Tomatoes In Gravy At Home:











Happy Cooking!









