Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Quick Dal Bhari Puri For A Smashing Breakfast!

There's something about puri that evokes a whole lot of nostalgia. If you are guilty of sneaking in your mothers as she prepared a batch of these flatbreads for Sunday breakfast, you would vividly remember the precision it entailed. Make the perfect dough, roll the flat in equal-shaped circles, deep frying them until they are golden and crisp. Puri is a simple recipe that has been making Indian breakfasts memorable since time immemorial. The best quality of puri is that it can be fashioned in a number of ways. You can add seasonal veggies to your dough, and flavoured puris like palak puri or the ever-so-pretty beetroot puris, or you can stuff them with a toothsome mixture of lentils like in these dal bharipuri. Dal bhari puri is a common Indian breakfast dish. It is known by different names in different parts of the country. Delhi's famous bedmi puri is an atta puri filled with a spicy urad dal mixture, even Bengal's radha ballavi is filled with an urad dal mixture. This special puri recipe here packs the goodness of moong dal. Yes, you heard us! The marvellous moong dal elevates the flavour and texture of this puri to an extent that you would be compelled to get up for another round, then another and another.





Dal puri is a popular breakfast dish





How To Make Quick Dal Bhari Puri | Dal Bhari Puri Recipe





Making dal bhari puri is actually not that tough a feat, provided you have prepared all the ingredients in advance. Soak the dal for about 15 minutes in water. In the meanwhile, take out the flour, mix some salt, add water as required and make a nice, soft dough. Keep it aside in container with lid covered. Now, in a pan dry roast some coriander and fennel seeds, take it out, and grind the coarsely. These spices give that additional edge and aroma to your puris.





These puris are made with stuffing of moong dal







Next, you are supposed to drain the dal, and make a paste out of it in a blender. Now to this paste, add the coriander and saunf masala that you made earlier. Spruce it up further with additions of coriander leaves, ginger, red chilly powder and salt. And mix everything up well. Take out this mixture in a bowl and let it cool a bit.







Now from your dough, pull out a small ball, press it gently to accommodate some moong dal mixture in the dough, roll it up again using your greased palms. With the help of a rolling pin, roll out the puris until flat and round. Fry it till crisp.





Wondering how to have these puris? The way you want! You can tuck into them as it is, or pair it with a soothing potato, or paneer gravy, some raita could also prove to be a good accompaniment, same goes for achaar.





