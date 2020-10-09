SEARCH
Garlic potato poori recipe: The recipe video takes you through the whole process of making lehsun aloo poori from scratch. Watch and try it at home.

Neha Grover  |  Updated: October 09, 2020 18:18 IST

Indian Cooking Tips: Make Garlic Potato <i>Poori</i> For A Special Feast With Family (Recipe Video)

Garlic potato poori recipe is a must-try.

Whenever there is a special occasion in Indian households, pooris are made for the special feast. Be it festivals, birthdays or other celebrations, it is believed that the family should be served with a scrumptious Indian meal of sabzis paired with crispy fried pooris. With the festive season around, pooris are making a re-entry in our menu and we want to explore different poori recipes for different meals. Garlic potato poori is a unique recipe that will make you see poori in a totally different light. You won't just taste and smell oil and flour; your senses will be invigorated with sharp garlic and mushy potatoes too.

The recipe video from YouTube channel 'Cooking With Reshu' takes you through the whole process of making lehsun aloo poori from scratch. The difference is all in the dough kneaded before the frying process. Garlic and potato are added to the flour along with green chilli and other usual spices. Also, semolina flour (sooji) is added to lend some crunch to the fried pooris.

Watch: Garlic Potato Poori Recipe Video:

Crush green chilli, garlic and ginger in mortal and pestle. Now, grate boiled potatoes and knead dough with wheat flour and semolina flour mixed with grated potatoes, crushed green chilli, garlic and ginger, along with red chilli powder, salt, cumin seeds and chopped coriander leaves. Knead lightly to make soft dough. Then, grease you palms with some oil and coat the dough. Cover it and let it rest for at least 5 minutes before rolling and frying this yummy poori
 

About Neha GroverLove for reading roused her writing instincts. Neha is guilty of having a deep-set fixation with anything caffeinated. When she is not pouring out her nest of thoughts onto the screen, you can see her reading while sipping on coffee.

