Indian Cooking Tips - Make Sandwich Masala Powder In 10 Mins To Add Tons Of Flavours To Your Meal

Indian cuisine is famed for its variety and diversity of foods but what really makes the world exalt our desi foods is the range of masalas that go into making them so overwhelmingly flavourful. There's a spate of masalas or spice powders that we can use for a range of Indian dishes. Chana masala, pav bhaji masala, chicken masala, and many more such masalas give us the chance to elevate the taste of specific foods they are added to. A lesser-known masala - sandwich masala - is another one that should be in your pantry if you regularly make sandwiches for your family.





Sandwich masala is a melange of different roasted and ground spices that come together to produce a distinct flavour that goes perfectly with any kind of sandwich you make. Sandwich masala is commonly used in Bombay sandwich - popular street food in Mumbai. A dash of masala sprinkled in the sandwich makes a world of difference in revving up the breakfast delight. Although, you can always get store-bought sandwich masala but since they may contain preservatives and artificial colouring agents, it's always better to make it at home and store it for a long time.





You can use this masala for all kinds of veg sandwiches and even sprinkle it on sauteed veggies, chips and snacks like kebabs.

(Also Read: 6 Tips To Make the Most Perfect Sandwich)





Sandwich masala flavours and enhances the taste of a regular sandwich.



Sandwich masala powder recipe -

Ingredients -

(Masala for around 10 sandwiches)

2 tsp cumin seeds

1-inch cinnamon stick

2 tsp fennel seeds

1 tsp black pepper powder

Half tsp red chilli powder

A pinch of salt (or as per taste)

A pinch of black salt (or as per taste)

1 tsp chaat masala



Method -

Step 1 - Dry roast cumin seeds, cinnamon stick and fennel seeds on low flame for few minutes till they release their aroma. Let the spices cool down and then grind them into a fine powder.

Step 2 - Add black pepper powder, red chilli powder, salt, black salt and chaat masala, and give it one last pulse to mix all the powders together and make sure there are no lumps.

Step 3 - Your sandwich masala is ready. Sprinkle a generous amount of the masala in your sandwich to make it full of flavours.





You can store sandwich masala in an airtight container for up to two months and keep using it to make your veg sandwiches with lots of flavours.









