Indian Cooking Tips (Video): How To Make Masala Puri - An Ideal Snack To Pair With Your Evening Tea

The flour cracker has a good mix of spices.

Tea time in India is an indulgent affair. We often pair our hot cup of tea with various crisps and crackers. It is always a nice feeling to know that once you are home, you have something nice to nibble on and unwind. Long, tiring days can leave you famished. Thankfully, you can make many snacks in advance to make sure you are not left scavenging for food when hunger strikes. Our Indian kitchen pantry is loaded with spices that could spruce up just about anything. This masala puri recipe by famous food vlogger and YouTuber Manjula Jain is ideal for days you want to tuck into something nice and crunchy.





The flour cracker has a good mix of spices. If you do not like your snacks to be very spicy, you can cut down on the amount of red chilli powder. The video posted on the YouTube channel 'Manjula's Kitchen' gives you a dish that is ideal to pack for picnics and long train journeys. You can also serve it to your guests and they will surely love it. It looks just like papdis that are used in bhalla papdi chaat. With so many festivals around the corner, you can surprise your family by preparing this special snack for them. For this recipe you would need some maida, sooji, salt, cumin seeds, carom seed, asafoetida, red chilli flakes, oil and some water.

Here's the recipe video of masala puri. Let us know how you liked it in the comments section below.















