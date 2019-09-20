SEARCH
  • Food & Drinks
  • Indian Cooking Tips (Video): How To Make Masala Puri - An Ideal Snack To Pair With Your Evening Tea

Indian Cooking Tips (Video): How To Make Masala Puri - An Ideal Snack To Pair With Your Evening Tea

Our Indian kitchen pantry is loaded with spices that could spruce up just about anything. This masala puri recipeis ideal for days you want to tuck into something nice and crunchy.

Edited by Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: September 20, 2019 15:42 IST

Reddit
Indian Cooking Tips (Video): How To Make Masala Puri - An Ideal Snack To Pair With Your Evening Tea

The flour cracker has a good mix of spices.

Tea time in India is an indulgent affair. We often pair our hot cup of tea with various crisps and crackers. It is always a nice feeling to know that once you are home, you have something nice to nibble on and unwind. Long, tiring days can leave you famished. Thankfully, you can make many snacks in advance to make sure you are not left scavenging for food when hunger strikes. Our Indian kitchen pantry is loaded with spices that could spruce up just about anything. This masala puri recipe by famous food vlogger and YouTuber Manjula Jain is ideal for days you want to tuck into something nice and crunchy.

(Also Read: 

The flour cracker has a good mix of spices. If you do not like your snacks to be very spicy, you can cut down on the amount of red chilli powder. The video posted on the YouTube channel 'Manjula's Kitchen' gives you a dish that is ideal to pack for picnics and long train journeys. You can also serve it to your guests and they will surely love it. It looks just like papdis that are used in bhalla papdi chaat. With so many festivals around the corner, you can surprise your family by preparing this special snack for them. For this recipe you would need some maida, sooji, salt, cumin seeds, carom seed, asafoetida, red chilli flakes, oil and some water.

(Also Read: )

Here's the recipe video of masala puri. Let us know how you liked it in the comments section below.
 



Comments

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  PapadMasalaIndian
Cooking Tips: How To Make Preservative-Free Schezwan Sauce At Home
Cooking Tips: How To Make Preservative-Free Schezwan Sauce At Home
Viral: This Genius Fridge Hack Might Help Your Kids Eat Healthier
Viral: This Genius Fridge Hack Might Help Your Kids Eat Healthier

Related Recipes

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2019 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 