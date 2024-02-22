Our favourite time of the week is almost here - the weekend. It's a time that is specially reserved for pampering ourselves and indulging in our favourite foods. If you're a true foodie, we are sure you must have a checklist of everything you wish to try. From delicious appetisers and main course dishes to desserts and more, we are ready to try anything and everything. How about satisfying your foodie desires with mouth-watering tikka snacks this weekend? Mithaas has an impressive range to choose from that will make your weekend a lot better. What's more, if you use the NDTV Big Bonus App, you will receive gift coupons on your purchases and up to 10% in rewards on the app. Download the NDTV Big Bonus App from the App Store or Google Play, register on the app, and link your bank cards to earn these rewards. Don't worry; linking your credit and debit cards to the app is completely secure, so make the most of your order while earning.

Here Are 4 Mouth-Watering Tikka Snacks You Must Try:

1. Paneer Tikka

Paneer tikka is an all-time favourite snack. Soft pieces of paneer are marinated in a spicy yoghurt-based marinade and grilled to perfection. It makes for a delicious snack to serve at a get-together and enjoy in the evening. Do not forget to pair it with pudina chutney.

2. Soya Chaap Tikka

Soya is another popular choice among vegetarians. This snack features soya chunks that are marinated with flavourful masalas. It is cooked in a traditional tandoor, which imparts a smoky flavour to it. Just a bite of it will leave you drooling at the first bite.

3. Paneer Malai Tikka

If regular paneer tikka isn't enough, go ahead and try this paneer malai tikka. It is super indulgent and something every paneer lover must try. The addition of malai (cream) gives the paneer tikka a super smooth and creamy texture.

4. Soya Malai Tikka

Another tikka snack you must try is this soya malai tikki. It's a more indulgent version of the classic soya chaap tikka. Serve it hot with chutney for your next dinner party and enjoy it with your loved ones.

Treat yourself to these yummy tikka snacks from Mithaas and enjoy your weekend the right way.

Happy Weekend!

Disclaimer: NDTV Is A Media Partner Providing Certain Promotional Services To Enigmatic Smile India Rewards Private Limited For Its Application.