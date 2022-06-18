International Picnic Day is here. It is observed on June 18. And, what fun is it if you don't spend it indulging in some delicious picnic munchies? Make the most out of this day by not just eating good food but also making them. If you love cooking, you can try some interesting snack recipes on this day. But that doesn't mean that you need to cook something tremendously difficult. You can make some easy and quick snacks on this day. If you are confused about what to make, don't worry. We have a list of recipes that you can try cooking on this day. Take a look at these 7 recipes:





1. Fried Onion Rings





This delicious dish is a perfect tea-time snack. It's easy and quick to make. Onion rings dipped in a spicy batter of wheat flour turn better when an egg mixture is added to them. Coat the rings with bread crumbs and serve these fritters warm.





2. Compressed Fruit Chaat

Some of the healthiest foods you can add to your picnic is a bowl of fruits. But that can get a bit boring. So, here's a recipe that can turn a regular fruit bowl into an interesting dish. Add chaat masala, black salt and roasted cumin seeds to the dish. Squeeze a lemon to make it tangy.





3. Picnic Eggs





This recipe uses both boiled eggs and raw eggs. Semolina, chopped green chillies, finely chopped onions and grated cheese. Deep fry these eggs and enjoy them hot.





4. Idli Burger





If you have leftover idli in your kitchen, try turning it into a delicious burger. Fry the idlis golden brown and crispy. Chutney adds to its flavour. Add a cutlet to the burger. Assemble the burger with the fried idli and cutlet.





5. Green Peas Kebab





Kebabs are always a great inclusion to a picnic platter. Green peas, cashew nuts, chickpea flour and a variety of spices make this dish a perfect picnic snack.





6. Spicy Chicken Lettuce Wrap





Lettuce leaves filled with a scrumptious filling of minced chicken, vegetables and tangy plum sauce can taste heavenly and you wouldn't know that unless you have tried this dish.





7. Deviled Eggs





This is a popular Italian preparation. All you need is hard-boiled eggs and fill them with a foamy mix of egg yolk, mustard and mayo.