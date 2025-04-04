There's nothing quite as comforting as a bowl of hot soup, especially when it's quick, healthy, and packed with flavour. Whether you're short on time or just looking for a nourishing one-pot meal, soups are the ultimate go-to. This International Soup Day, celebrated on April 5, 2025, let's honour this versatile dish with seven wholesome soup recipes that are ready in 30 minutes or less. From traditional flavours to fusion favourites, there's something here for everyone.





Here Are 7 Soup Recipes Ready In Less Than 30 Minutes:

1. Ragi Soup

Looking for a superfood twist? Ragi soup is a nutrient-rich option, ideal for those watching their weight or managing diabetes. It's high in calcium, fibre, and iron-making it a great choice for daily nutrition. Garnish with chopped coriander and serve hot for a hearty, earthy meal. Click here for ragi soup recipe.

2. Roasted Broccoli Soup

Bored of steamed broccoli? Try this roasted version that brings out the nutty, smoky flavours of the vegetable. You don't need any fancy ingredients- just broccoli, garlic, onions, and seasoning. Roast, blend, and simmer for a creamy, nutritious soup that's both satisfying and simple. Click here for the roasted broccoli soup recipe.

3. Dal Soup

Perfect for busy days, this dal soup needs just three ingredients: lentils, water, and salt. Pressure cook the dal until soft, mash lightly, and top with a dollop of butter or ghee for richness. Add cumin or lemon juice for extra flavour if desired. It's light, filling, and perfect for a quick Indian-style soup fix. Click here for dal soup recipe.

4. Noodle Soup

Craving something warm and fragrant? This soup combines chicken with soft noodles. Add vegetable or chicken broth for depth and some chilli flakes if you like a kick. It's a full meal in a bowl-perfect for cool evenings. Click here for the noodle soup recipe.

5. Mushroom Soup

Sometimes, less is more. This clear mushroom soup is delicate, aromatic, and rich in umami. Use button mushrooms, garlic, pepper, and spring onions to whip it up in minutes. It's great as a starter or a light dinner option. Click here for clear mushroom soup recipe.

6. Manchow Momo Soup

Here's a fusion delight that combines two favourites: momos and Manchow soup. This spicy Indo-Chinese recipe includes dumplings, veggies, and a bold broth full of garlic and soy sauce. It's colourful, comforting, and guaranteed to be a hit with momo lovers! Click here for manchow momo soup recipe.

7. Chicken Vegetable Soup

Looking for a high-protein, low-carb dinner? This soup blends tender chicken chunks with seasonal vegetables in a savoury broth. It's both hearty and healthy, making it a great dinner choice when you want something filling without the heaviness. Click here for chicken vegetable soup recipe.



Soups can be complete meals, comforting remedies, and nutrient-packed powerhouses. These seven quick recipes are proof that you don't need hours in the kitchen to enjoy something delicious and nourishing. So, grab a pot and celebrate International Soup Day 2025 by ladling out warmth, flavour, and wellness in every bowl.