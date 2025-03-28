The Indian Premier League (IPL) is in full swing, and the excitement is at its peak. This is the perfect time to gather friends and family for match screenings or get-togethers. Cricket has a way of uniting people, doesn't it? While watching matches is enjoyable, it's even better with some snacks. Popcorn is a popular choice, and you've probably tried classic flavours like salted, caramel, or peri-peri. But why not try something new this time? Ditch boring popcorn and opt for masala cheese popcorn instead. This crunchy, flavourful snack is perfect for IPL matches and incredibly easy to make. The recipe is courtesy of @diningwithdhoot on Instagram.

What Makes Masala Cheese Popcorn A Must-Try?

This recipe is a must-try as it combines two flavours: masala and cheese. You can expect it to be spicy in flavour, yet also have a cheesy flavour. It's tantalising for the taste buds and super addictive, making it ideal to binge on while enjoying IPL matches.

How To Ensure Masala Cheese Popcorn Remains Crispy?

Popcorn tastes best when it's perfectly crispy. To achieve this texture, ensure you don't add too much butter or it can become soggy quickly. Add only a little and consume immediately for the best results. Avoid mixing the masalas and butter, and keeping them outside for too long.

Masala Cheese Popcorn Recipe | How To Make Masala Cheese Popcorn

To make masala cheese popcorn, follow these steps:

Begin by microwaving a bag of popcorn or heating it in a pan covered with a lid.

Once done, sprinkle cheese powder, red chilli powder, and chaat masala over them.

Transfer to a box and shake it well, ensuring the popcorn is well-coated with the masalas.

Finally, add a drizzle of melted butter and shake the box again.

Your masala cheese popcorn is now ready to be savoured!

Don't they look absolutely delicious? Try making them at home and we're sure you'll find yourself addicted to them.