Janhvi Kapoor In Agra: 'Roohi Afza' Actor Says This Place Has Best Banana Lassi Ever (See Pics)

Janhvi Kapoor ate at a restaurant in Agra during her shoot schedule for 'Roohi Afza'

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor may just be one film old, but the diva has established herself among one of the most-followed stars in the industry. The star kid has always been the apple of the paparazzi's eyes and now that she is an actor herself, she is snapped all the time. The diva is pretty active on her social media pages as well. She has five million followers on Instagram, where she regularly posts pictures and videos from her day-to-day affairs. Kapoor is seemingly leading quite a busy life with her involvement in a number of different projects, including the movie 'Roohi Afza' and the much-awaited multi-starrer 'Takht'. Kapoor also has a number of brand endorsements in her kitty. But despite leading such a busy life, the diva never forgets to have fun.





Janhvi Kapoor was shooting for her film 'Roohi Afza' in Manali last month and is currently in Agra for the next schedule. The young actor shared some pictures of her delectable looking food at a popular eating joint in the city called Joney's Place. Kapoor posted a number of pictures from her meal at Joney's on her Instagram stories, including one of a banana lassi, which she said was 'the best banana lassi ever'. Another picture showed what looks like a plate of fries overloaded with cheese.





Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor's meal at Agra:

Janhvi Kapoor shared pictures from her meal at Joney's in Agra

Doesn't that look simply delicious? Well, we're sure to hit this place the next time we're in Agra. Janhvi Kapoor often shares pictures of her sinfully indulgent meals on her Instagram, proving that she loves food. However, the diva is known to be a gym freak and she is snapped outside the gym all the time. She also makes sure she exercises portion control, since she is a foodie. Janhvi is also known to carry home-cooked meals while she is shooting and her meals usually consist of healthy foods like brown rice, white meats, salads and lentils. We guess, Janhvi has deserved this indulgent meal, after watching all those workout videos of hers!







