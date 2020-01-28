Janhvi Kapoor Tucked Into These 'Dhaba Essentials' On Her Way To Lonavala

Janhvi Kapoor, who is riding high on the success of 'Ghost Stories', has a pretty exciting year lined up ahead of her. The actress has two mega releases slated this year - Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and 'Roohi Afza'. The 'Dhadak' star managed to stir some curiosity among industry insiders after her debut film with Ishaan Khatter. Janhvi is a social media sensation now and has many popular brands in her kitty too. Janhvi Kapoor is currently one of nation's biggest fitness icons, but not many are aware that she is a self-confessed foodie too. Yes, you heard us. She has admitted in multiple interviews that she loves food, and loves exploring local cuisines of the cities she visits. For instance, while she was shooting for 'Dhadak', she developed a deep penchant for laal maas. When she was in Amritsar recently, she gorged on kulchas and lassi. In her latest Instagram stories that were shared on Monday, she was seen enjoying some dhaba food in Lonavala.





Janhvi, who stopped by at Sunny Da Dhaba in Lonavala, had a typical greasy North Indian fare with her friends. We spotted some saag, meat, naan, pickle, chutney and white makhan. Situated at Old Mumbai-Pune highway, near Karla, Sunny Da Dhaba is a popular haunt among people who want to grab delicious desi lunch or dinner on their way. Modest seating and yummy, pocket-friendly food makes it an ideal road trip-friendly stop-over. Janhvi also went to Machan resort post her tummy-filling experience at the Lonavala Dhaba. The pictures from her foodie outings are sure to make you drool. Have a look.



