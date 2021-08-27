The festival of Janmashtami will be celebrated on 30th August this year. This Hindu festival marks the birth or 'janm' of Lord Krishna. We've all heard the adorable stories of how Lord Krishna or Nanhe Gopal would sneakily steal makhan mishri, and thus evolved his love for everything sweet and delicious. And rightly so, Janmashtami is the one festival that is strongly related to food, especially sweets. We've grown up devouring different classic Indian mithais on this day, from kalakand to rabri, these sweet treats are also known to be Lord Krishna's favourite. So, on the special occasion of Janmashtami why not make some of these all-time favourites at home and that's not it, we've got you recipes that will make your mithais almost like your life favorite halwai if not better, give them a try.





(Also read: Janmashtami 2021: Date And Time Of Krishna Janmashtami; Significance Of Makhan Mishri Bhog (Recipe Inside))

Janmashtami Recipes: 7 Halwai Style Mithai You Can Easily Make At Home For Janmashtami

1. Kheer :

Starting off the list with the classic Indian sweet treat, kheer. Make it much richer, thicker and luxurious with this recipe for a khajur (dates) kheer. For the details, click here.

No festival is complete without the classic delicious kheer

2. Rabri :

Next comes the rich milk-based dessert which is a common occurrence in many Indian festivals. Easily make a thick delectable Rabri by following the recipe here, you may also try a diabetic-friendly Rabri, click here for that recipe.





3. Basundi :

Up next is a dessert similar to Rabri enjoyed majorly in the southern and western parts of the country. This rich fuss-free dessert is slow-cooked until rich cardamom, saffron and dry fruits flavor-infused milk base is formed, serve chilled with some crushed dry fruits as a garnish, read the recipe here.





4. Kalakand :

A simple yet delicious milk barfi, kalakand is a must-have on Janmashtami. Use this easy recipe to make this milky goodness at home, click here for the recipe.

Kalakand is a delicious milk barfi that is not to be missed

5. Rasmalai :

A delectable Indian dessert from West Bengal which has a countrywide fan base. The soft chenna balls dipped in the creamy and sugary malai make for an unforgettable dessert. Read this recipe to make them easily at home.





6. Mishti Doi :

Mishti Doi is an extremely simple, delicious, and comforting dish that comes from West Bengal. If you've ever good mishit doi, we know you are looking for the best recipe out there to make it at home and we got you just that. Click here for the recipe.





7. Peda:

A chewy sweet treat with simple yet rich flavors of cardamom and milk, make pedas just like your favorite halwais with this easy recipe here.

Peda is a simple and delicious sweet

(Also read: Janmashtami 2021: 4 Delicious Recipes That You May Add To Your Chappan Bhog Thali)





There you go; here are some of the sweet treats you can make to celebrate Janmashtami this year.





Happy Janmashtami, 2021!



