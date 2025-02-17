There's something extremely satisfying about indulging in bhel puri, isn't it? Light, crispy, and flavourful - it's one of those snacks we can simply not get enough of. While regular bhel puri is timeless, there are several other varieties that exist. Among them, one that deserves your attention is jowar bhel, also known as ponkh bhel. This bhel not only tastes delicious but also offers a unique green colour. If you're looking for unique snack ideas, this recipe might be the ideal pick. Intrigued to know how to prepare it? Find out more below:

What Makes Jowar Bhel A Must-Try?

Jowar bhel is a popular snack choice in Gujarat and Maharashtra. Typically, bhel is made with puffed rice, but this version uses fresh green pearls of jowar instead. It also includes a medley of colourful vegetables, lemon juice, and sev - just like regular bhel, but tastier. The best part? It's ready in just under 10 minutes!

Is Jowar Bhel Healthy?

Absolutely! Jowar, the key ingredient in this recipe, is rich in fibre and a great source of protein. Its high fibre content helps keep you full for a longer time, preventing binge eating and aiding in weight loss. Additionally, jowar is loaded with good amounts of calcium, potassium, copper, and zinc. What's more, jowar bhel is also low in calories, so you can enjoy it guilt-free!

How To Ensure Jowar Bhel Remains Crispy?

Jowar bhel tastes best when it's perfectly crispy. To achieve this, roast the jowar nicely before adding the vegetables. Add lemon juice towards the end to prevent the bhel from becoming soggy. For perfectly crispy bhel, it's best to consume it immediately.

How To Make Jowar Bhel At Home | Jowar Bhel Recipe

The recipe for this jowar bhel was shared by the Instagram page @globalvegproject. Start by adding fresh green pearls of jowar to a pan. Roast for 2-3 minutes, then transfer to a large bowl. Add chopped onions, tomatoes, coriander leaves, ginger-chilli paste, lemon juice, jeera powder, salt, and sugar. Mix well and top with crispy sev. Your jowar bhel is now ready to be savoured!

Watch the complete recipe video below:

After watching the video, you'll be tempted to try the recipe. Don't delay - make this jowar bhel recipe for your next snacking session and watch it become a family favourite.