We can never go wrong with a stuffed paratha for breakfast. Be it any season, a wholesome paratha is all we need to start our day with content heart and tummy. Besides its great taste, what really makes paratha a hit in breakfast menu is its scope for variety. It can be made with almost any food - vegetable, pulses, spices, and so on. In winter, however, missi paratha is commonly made and relished, especially in Punjabi families. Here, we have a recipe of a similar paratha with a similar name - missa paratha. How is it different than missi paratha? Read on to find out.





Missi roti is made with besan flour, which is derived from split gram (chana) without skin. And missa roti is made with flour made of whole gram (kala chana) with skin. Kala chana is loaded with protein, which makes it a great choice for breakfast. Also, kala chana is touted as one of the best foods for diabetes diet because of its low GI value. While besan flour is readily available in the market, flour for missa paratha is usually prepared at home with kala chana. Here's how you can easily make it at home:





Black chana is rich in protein



Missa Roti Recipe I How To Make Missa Roti:

Step-by-step recipe of kala chana missa paratha:





Step 1- Soak chana for about 4 hours and grind it along with ginger and green chilli to make paste.





Step 2 - Knead dough by mixing the paste with whole wheat flour, jeera, hing and salt to taste.





Step 3 - Divide the dough into small roundels.





Step 4 - Make rotis with the dough balls and cook on both the sides. Serve hot.





This protein-rich kala chana paratha recipe was shared by food vlogger Manjula Jain on her YouTube channel 'Manjula's Kitchen'. You can watch the video here for clear cooking instructions:





