Who doesn't love kadhi? Packed with flavour and hearty goodness, every bite feels like a warm hug. When paired with steaming hot rice, nothing can get better. Whether for lunch or dinner, kadhi can be enjoyed for any meal of the day and is always a delight to indulge in. From classic Punjabi kadhi to Sindhi kadhi and more, you must've tried several varieties. However, have you ever heard of or tried kale chane ki kadhi? Yes, a dish like that exists, and let us tell you, it's incredibly delicious. This recipe for kadhi brings something unique to the table, setting it apart from other varieties. The recipe for this kale chane ki kadhi was shared by the Instagram page @diningwithdhoot.

What Is Kale Chane Ki Kadhi?

Kale chane ki kadhi is unlike any other variety of kadhi out there. Traditionally, kadhi features crispy pakodas made of besan, onions and aloo. But in this recipe, kale chane takes centre stage. You can expect a similar flavour profile to that of regular kadhi, with the only difference being chane in place of pakodas. The addition of chane in this recipe also helps increase its protein content, giving it an edge over the regular kadhi.

What To Serve With Kale Chane Ki Kadhi?

Just like regular kadhi, kale chane ki kadhi tastes best when paired with a bowl of steaming hot rice. However, if you don't like rice, feel free to enjoy the kadhi with regular chapati. Don't forget to pair it with some onions and a pickle (achaar) of your choice. You can also have a crispy papad on the side.

How To Make Kale Chane Ki Kadhi | Kale Chane Ki Kadhi Recipe

Kale chane ki kadhi is an easy-to-make recipe at home. Start by adding curd, red chilli powder, coriander powder, salt, and haldi to a large bowl. Mix well. Next, add water and give it a good stir. Set it aside. Now, heat oil in a pan and add jeera (cumin) and slit green chillies. Let them cook for a few minutes, then add besan and roast well. Add the curd mixture and whisk until no lumps remain. Once done, add boiled kala chana and simmer on low heat for about 10-15 minutes. Finally, add kasuri methi and garam masala. Mix well, serve hot and enjoy! Your kale chane ki kadhi is now ready to be savoured!

Watch the complete video below:

Looks delicious, doesn't it? Try making it at home this weekend and impress your family with your culinary skills. Happy Cooking!