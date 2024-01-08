Spicy, tangy, and delightful, there is hardly anyone who does not like Kadhi. Usually served with besan pakoras, Kadhi has a lot of flavours from garlic, onions, and spices used to prepare it. This delightful dish has several variations throughout the country. One of the most popular dishes in Rajasthani households, Rajasthani Kadhi Dhokla makes a perfect meal for any day. This delectable dish is served with rice or roti and has a thin and watery texture. This dish is flavorful and spicy and is a delicacy of the winter season. Intrigued about how it is made? Read on to learn how to make Rajasthani Kadhi Dhokla in a simple dish.





Rajasthani Kadhi Dhokla is easy to make!

Is Rajasthani Kadhi Healthy?

Yes! Rajasthani Kadhi is healthy because of the ingredients in it. Besan, also known as gram flour, has high protein content, complex carbohydrates, and a low glycemic index. This also makes it good for people with diabetes. Yoghurt is rich in nutrients like calcium and proteins. It also contains Vitamin B complex, phosphorus, magnesium, and potassium. Having yoghurt in your diet helps in digestion and is also beneficial when you want to lose weight. You can also make Rajasthani Kadhi healthy by using coconut oil instead of refined oil.

How To Make Rajasthani Kadhi Dhokla | Recipe To Make Rajasthani Kadhi Dhokla At Home

In a bowl, add wheat flour, turmeric powder, red chilli powder, coriander powder, garlic-ginger-chilli paste, curry leaves, coriander leaves, baking powder and knead it into a dough. Cover it and set it aside for 10 minutes. Put some oil on your hands and divide the dough into 10 parts. Shape each one into a round dhokla. Use your thumb to make a hole in the middle of the dhokla.





In a steamer, place the dhoklas and steam them. Do the process on high heat for the first five minutes, and then reduce the flame to medium heat for 15 minutes. In the last few minutes, make the flame higher and then turn it off. Once the dhoklas are done, brush them with ghee to enhance the flavour. Set them aside.

Dhokla is steamed and tastes amazing with Kadhi.

In a bowl, take besan and yoghurt and blend them until smooth. Now add salt, turmeric, and red chilli powder. Take a pan, heat some oil and add mustard seeds, cumin seeds, hing, fenugreek seeds, cloves, dried red chillies, garlic-ginger-chilli paste, and curry leaves. Add the besan-yoghurt mixture and keep mixing the two. Make sure it does not curdle.





At this point, adjust the consistency of your kadhi by adding water. Let the kadhi simmer for 20 minutes on low-medium heat. In the meantime, take a small pan and add some ghee. After it has heated, add red chilli powder and garlic. Now add this tempering to Kadhi and garnish it with coriander. And voila! Your Rajasthani Kadhi is ready to serve! Take it out in a bowl and place two dhoklas inside. Garnish it with coriander, and chutney! Read the full recipe here.





Are you aware of any other Kadhi variation? Let us know in the comments below.