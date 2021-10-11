Karva Chauth 2021: The festive season is here and we are celebrating a string of festivals back-to-back. Alongside celebrating the ongoing Navaratri and Durga Puja (and upcoming Dussehra), our wait for Karwa Chauth has already begun. Karwa Chauth is one of the most celebrated festivals among Hindu women across North India - especially in the states of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar etc. This festival is also marked in Andhra Pradesh, where it is referred to as Atla Tadde. According to the lunisolar calendar, every year Karwa Chauth falls on the fourth day after 'Purnima' in the month of Kartika. On this day, women observe nirjala fast from sunrise to moonrise. They then worship the Moon God wishing for matrimonial bliss.

Karwa Chauth 2021: Date And Moon Sighting Time:

This year, Karwa Chauth falls on October 24, 2021 (Sunday).





Chaturthi Tithi begins - 03:01 am on October 24, 2021.





Chaturthi Tithi ends - 05:43 am on October 25, 2021.





Karwa Chauth puja muhurat - 06:03 pm to 07:15 pm





Karwa Chauth Upavasa time - 06:10 am to 08:50 pm





Moonrise on Karwa Chauth day - 08:50 pm





(Source: https://www.drikpanchang.com)

Karwa Chauth 2021: Vrat Rituals For Karva Chauth:

On this day, women eat sargi - a pre-dawn meal - and then fast throughout the day, until moonrise. Sargi plays a major role in this celebration. It is a special thali prepared by mother-in-laws for their daughter-in-laws that includes food, saree and other things for 'sringaar'. In fact, Sargi thali sets the tone for the upcoming eventful day.

Karva Chauth 2021: Here're 4 Must-Have Foods In A Sargi Thali:

1. Fruits:

Fruits are considered superfoods that include almost every essential nutrient. This is why people eat fruits as a part of sargi to load up on energy and keep hydrated for the whole day.

2. Nuts And Dry Fruits:

The nutrients in almonds, raisins, cashew nuts etc help the fasting women stay energetic for the whole day.

3. Khichdi:

A wholesome khichdi keeps you full for long. Besides khichdi, people also eat poha, upma etc for a wholesome sargi meal.

4. Sweets:

No occasion seems complete without sweets. People eat pheni, sevaiyan etc as a part of sargi to start the day on a sweet note.

Karwa Chauth 2021: Post-Vrat Rituals | Karwa Chauth-Special Recipes:

In the evening, the married women break their fast with a glass of water and some dry fruits or sweets, after performing puja and aarti. However, pregnant women and the ones unwell are advised not to fast throughout the day.





Food also plays a huge role in the post-vrat rituals during Karwa Chauth. People feast on poori, sabzi, sweets and other yummy delicacies to end the day on a happy and satisfying note.





We handpicked some recipes that you can consider preparing this Karwa Chauth for a grand feast. Take a look.

Karva Chauth 2021: Here're 5 Dish You Can Prepare For A Karwa Chauth Dinner:

1. Dahi Bhalla:

One of the most loved chaat options, dahi bhalla is served as a snack at almost every special occasion in North India. This is why we bring you an easy dahi bhalla recipe that you can make at home in less than an hour. Take a look at the recipe here.

2. Hara Bhara Kebab:

No feast seems complete without indulging in some delicious kebabs. We bring you a popular vegetarian kebab recipe that is sure to set the tone for a lavish feast. It's the popular hara bhara kebab. Click here for the recipe.

3. Poori and Sabzi:

Soft and fluffy pooris with spicy aloo sabzi spell indulgence. We bring you the evergreen meal combination to feast on this Karwa Chauth. Click here for the recipe.

4. Sevaiyan:

Can you imagine a feast without some mouth-watering dessert on the dining table? At least we can't. This is why we bring you sevaiyan recipe that will help you end the day on a sweet note. Click here for the recipe.

5. Halwa:

Another classic dessert option, halwa holds a constant position in every meal spread. Be it the nutty badam halwa or classic sooji ka halwa, every dish leaves a strong impression on our minds and palate. Here's a halwa recipe for you.





Happy Karwa Chauth 2021!