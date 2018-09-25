Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Premieres Tonight: A Look Into Parth Samthaan A.K.A Anurag Basu's Foodie Side!

Highlights Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 star Parth Samthaan is a self-confessed foodie

Samthaan has a number of food pictures and videos on Instagram

Samthaan is starring opposite Erica Fernandes in Ekta Kapoor's show

Indian television czar Ekta Kapoor is bringing one of her most popular Hindi daily soaps 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay', with a brand new cast and fans of the show just can't wait for it to premiere. The first episode of the show airs tonight on Star Plus and both the lead actors have been busy promoting it. There is a lot of interest around the young actors who will be playing the show's protagonists, 'Anurag' and 'Prerna', ever since the production house revealed their names. While the male lead is played by Parth Samthaan, the female lead went to Erica Fernandes. Both the actors have won hearts with their previous roles in Hindi series and their crackling chemistry is pretty evident from the show's promos and is already winning hearts. Parth Samthaan has already struck a chord with millennial audiences with his role in the web series 'Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan'.





The young star is now all set to dazzle TV audiences as 'Anurag Basu' in 'Kasautii Zindagii 2'. Did you know that the super fit Parth Samthaan is also a foodie? Even his Instagram bio finds a mention of food and his timeline features a number of pictures and posts, featuring him indulging in yummy delights, and it looks like the actor must be working out quite a lot to burn all those calories that his foodie heart makes him consume.





Food is Parth's weakness and he's confessed as much here:





Find yourself someone who looks at you the way Parth Samthaan looks at food! Here's a video of him demolishing a gigantic deep dish pizza in the US:





That look of satisfaction after taking the first bite of melting mozzarella - we've all been there! And, who can resist a chai session with a friend? Here's Parth enjoying an evening tea session with fellow 'Kasauti Zindagi Kay' actor Pooja Banerjee:





Birthday meals have got to be special for this foodie actor too. Here's one from his last year, which he celebrated in Manhattan:





And, if you are wondering whether or not it's all fun and no work for Parth Samthaan, here's a workout video of his that will put things into perspective for you:





Well, we just can't wait to catch Parth Samthaan in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 tonight. We wish him all the best and hope he keeps sharing his love for food with us!







