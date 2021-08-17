When it comes to Indian desserts, there is no end to the list. Options are many, leaving us spoilt for choices. But the one thing that we all love is a humble bowl of halwa. Whether made with atta, gud or sooji, this classic dessert is a household favourite when it comes to celebrating something, or simply to satiate sweet cravings. But did you know, there are multiple variations even in a simple halwa recipe? Sounds interesting, right? Well, if you are thinking about what different can be done with the humble halwa, then you have come to the right place. Here we bring you some unique halwas that you would love to relish!

Here Are 5 Unique Halwa Recipes | 5 Unique Halwa Recipes For You:

1. Aloo Halwa

This may sound a bit offbeat but trust us; aloo ka halwa is the one dish that you should definitely try! This popular dessert from Uttar Pradesh is made with boiled potatoes, ghee, sugar, milk and dry fruits. For the full recipe, click here.





2. Cholia Ka Halwa

Yes, you read that right! Cholia ka halwa does exist, and trust us, this halwa recipe screams indulgence. It is made with hara chana, cholia, cream, khoya, sugar, milk and nuts. Check the full recipe here.

3. Kashmiri Halwa

If you want to make a last-minute dessert and can't think of any, then jump right on the Kashmiri halwa recipe! This halwa can be made in just half an hour using oats, milk and sugar. See the recipe here.

4. Walnut Halwa

Cooked with walnuts and cucumber seeds roasted with sugar, cardamom, and milk make this dish a healthy dessert. This delightful treat has a coarse and nutty texture. For the full recipe, click here.

5. Pumpkin Halwa

Pumpkin, cinnamon, water, coconut, almonds, sugar and butter are combined together to make this delicious treat. This halwa will definitely leave you asking for more! See the full recipe here.











Make these delicious halwas and let us know which one you liked the best!