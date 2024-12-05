Bananas are truly nature's most versatile gift! From sweet to savoury, this humble fruit finds its way into every corner of the culinary world. A ripe banana can used in a quick breakfast recipe, a delightful dessert or sneak into your favourite savoury pakoras. But if you think you have seen all versions of banana-based recipes, wait till you try kelyache dhonas – an eggless banana cake! Just imagine the warmth of the ingredients, the sweetness of bananas, and the moist, melt-in-your-mouth texture of this delicious cake. Whether you are craving a quick dessert or just looking to up your banana game, this Goan treasure is here to amp up your day like no other. Ready to learn how to make this? Read on to know more.





What Are Kelyache Dhonas?

Kelyache dhonas is a deliciously sweet recipe from Goa that celebrates the sweetness of ripe bananas. This dessert has a beautiful blend of local ingredients like coconut and jaggery – with bananas being the star of it. It is soft, dense, and packed with flavours. The best part about this dessert is that it does not require any eggs or an oven. You can easily get its luscious taste and dense texture with the help of a pan. It is a delicious homage to Goa's rich culinary heritage, ready to tantalise your taste buds.

How Can You Store Leftover Kelyache Dhonas?

To keep your homemade Kelyache Dhona fresh, transfer the cooled dhonas to an airtight container and store it at room temperature for up to 2 days. If you plan on storing it for more than a week, refrigerate it. Just remember to reheat slightly before serving to bring back its moist texture and fresh aroma.

How To Make Kelyache Dhonas | Recipe To Make Kelyache Dhonas

Making this eggless banana cake at home is pretty simple. You don't need to have a microwave or oven to bake it. To make this:





1. Prepare Banana Mixture

In a pan, heat some ghee and roast rava until aromatic. Once done, transfer it to a mixing bowl. In the meantime, peel bananas and add them to a mixer jar along with jaggery and cardamom. Blend to make a smooth paste.





2. Prepare Cake Mixture

Once added to the bowl, combine salt, cashew nuts and grated coconut. Mix all the ingredients well so that it forms a thick, pouring-like consistency. Let the mixture sit for 30 minutes. If you feel it has become too thick, add a little bit of milk to adjust the consistency.





3. Bake The Cake

In a nonstick frying pan, add some ghee and add the mixture to it. Set properly and cover with turmeric or banana leaf. Put the lid and let it cook on low flame for 30-40 minutes. Once baked, turn it upside down, let it cool and then serve!

Watch the full video below:

Will you try this recipe at home? Let us know in the comments below!