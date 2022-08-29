Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. But on most days, you may be a bit too busy to make breakfast. On such days, you need some quick and simple recipes that are also delicious. And chef Pankaj Bhadouria has just the recipe for such busy weekdays. She recently shared a recipe for quick rava appe in a video on Instagram. Rava appe is a popular south Indian delicacy that resembles shallow fried dumplings. It is a healthy and drool-worthy breakfast option that will surely tantalise your tastebuds. And typically, the batter is prepared beforehand for appe. However, for an instant recipe, you can follow Pankaj Bhadouria's recipe.





In the caption, Pankaj Bhadouria shared that rava appe will make your simple breakfast more exciting. You can have this delicacy when you are bored with your regular breakfast food options.

Ingredients:

Semolina (rava) - 1 cup

Yogurt - 1 cup

Carrots (chopped) - 2 tablespoons

Beans (chopped) - 1 tablespoon

Coriander (chopped) - 1/2 tablespoon

Onion (chopped) - 1 tablespoon

Tomatoes (chopped) - 1 tablespoon

salt to taste

Water - 1/2 cup

Poha - 1/2 cup

Water - 1 cup

Fruit salt - 1 tablespoon

Here's the way to prepare rava appe quickly:

1) In a bowl, first take rava, followed by yogurt. Add chopped carrots, beans, coriander, onions and tomatoes. Add salt as per your taste and mix well.

2) Take poha and grind it into powdered form. Add that too into the preparation. Pour a cup of water into the mixture and add fruit salt as per the mentioned quantity. Mix well.





3) Now, use an appe pan. Grease the moulds with some oil first. Fill the batter into the moulds. After some time, turn the appe to cook them nicely from all sides. Once done, serve hot with coconut chutney.

Take a look:

(Also Read: Healthy Breakfast Recipe: How To Make Mixed Veg Appes For A Wholesome Meal)





Once, chef Pankaj Bhadouria shared another interesting breakfast recipe. She mentioned, "An ideal breakfast is light, healthy and nourishing and this Banarasi Chura Matar fits the bill perfectly."





To make Banarasi Chura Matar, take a large mixing bowl first. Add poha and wash with water. Drain the water and add milk, salt to taste and sugar. Blend it well and allow it to rest for 10 minutes. Heat desi ghee in a separate pan, add cumin seeds, chopped green chillies, finely chopped ginger, matar and let it cook. Add garam masala, black pepper powder, and mix again. Add poha and mix it properly with the masala. You can garnish it with lemon juice and coriander leaves.





Click here to read more about this recipe.





Now, whenever you face a hard time deciding what to cook for breakfast, you know you can depend on this recipe.