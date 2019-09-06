Healthy Diet: Try This Whole-Wheat, Refined Sugar-Free Chocolate Banana Cake (Recipe Video Inside)

Healthy Chocolate Banana cake

Highlights This is a healthy chocolate cake made of whole-wheat flour

It uses coconut sugar and clarified butter in place of regular butter

With the addition of bananas, this cake is great for a healthy diet

Fitness is difficult to achieve but it is not impossible. It may be difficult to forego your food preferences and stick to a restrained diet, but then again, you can always play around with your cooking methods to feed yourself delicious foods. When following a weight loss diet, desserts are the first thing that is discarded. Desserts are usually made of all-purpose flour (maida), loads of sugar, butter, cream, cheese and other unhealthy ingredients. Most of these foods contain empty calories with no or little nutrient content. For someone who is a die-hard sweet lover, giving up entirely on desserts can be really hard. The best way out for them is to create desserts with healthier ingredients that taste just as yummy.





Now, who doesn't like a velvety chocolate cake? Almost everyone does. But, if you are planning to take your health seriously and going on a fitness diet, you can still satiate your appetite with this healthy chocolate banana cake. This dish actually falls somewhere between a cake and a pudding. It is firm but not set, and is super moist and delicious! The healthy surprise here is that it is made with whole-wheat flour (atta) and not all-purpose flour (maida). It also replaces refined sugar with coconut sugar and uses clarified butter (ghee) in place of regular butter. The addition of healthful bananas is obviously welcomed. This is an eggless cake, so it's great for a vegan diet as well.

We found the recipe of this healthy chocolate banana cake on YouTube channel ‘Passionate About Baking' by Deeba Rajpal.





