Soya is one of the most popular plant-based protein sources. Loved for its fibrous and chewy texture, it can be incorporated into a myriad of recipes. Whether it's in the form of soya kebabs, soya oats, or pulao, all these dishes taste incredibly delicious. Some prefer savouring soya as it is - as chunks. Soya chunks are usually sauteed in a flavourful masala and enjoyed with roti or paratha. If you love soya chunks, here's a recipe that'll tantalise your taste buds: Kerala-Style Soya Chunks. This delightful snack offers authentic South Indian flavours and is sure to make you an instant fan. The recipe for Kerala-style soya chunks was shared by the Instagram page @aathirasethumadhavan.

What Are Kerala-Style Soya Chunks?

As the name suggests, this snack hails from Kerala. To make it, soya chunks are tossed in ketchup, vinegar, soy sauce, and flavourful spices. The use of coconut oil in this recipe gives the soya chunks a distinct taste. You can relish them as a sabzi along with roti or even serve them as a snack at your dinner party.

Are Kerala-Style Soya Chunks Healthy?

Yes! Kerala-style soya chunks are packed with nutrition, making them a great addition to your diet. As we all know, soya is an excellent source of protein. The addition of coconut oil along with plenty of spices further enhances its nutritional value.

What To Pair With Kerala-Style Soya Chunks?

Kerala-style soya chunks taste best when paired with chapati. You can also savour them with crispy parathas or buttery naan. If you prefer rice, pair the soya chunks with some dal to prevent them from tasting too dry. Don't forget to add some achaar and onions on the side.

How To Make Kerala-Style Soya Chunks | Kerala-Style Soya Chunks Recipe

To begin, soak soya chunks in warm water for about 15 minutes. Squeeze out the excess water and set them aside. Next, add cinnamon, onion, chilli, and ginger-garlic paste to hot coconut oil and cook until golden. Add tomato and a pinch of salt, and cook on high flame until it softens. Add the spices, some water, and cook for a few minutes. Now, add salt, sugar, soy sauce, ketchup, vinegar, and a stock cube. Mix well and add the soya chunks. Add a little more water and mix thoroughly. Season and garnish with fresh coriander leaves. Enjoy while it's hot!

