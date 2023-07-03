Onions form an essential part of cooking, and it's time to move beyond the common red onions. Spring onions, the slender and milder cousins of robust red onions, are widely used in Asian cuisine. Harvested before they fully mature into round red onions, spring onions offer a subtle sweetness and delicate flavour that sets them apart from their pungent relatives. While recipes for chilli chicken, fried rice, and noodles often call for spring onions, we tend to overlook them in our kitchens, resulting in a flavour that falls short of restaurant quality. It's time to make space for spring onions in your pantry, and we'll give you plenty of reasons to do so. But first, let's find out:

Also Read: How To Use Onion Juice For Immunity, Weight Loss And More

Are Spring Onions Good for Health? Here Are Some Health Benefits They Offer:

Spring onions are a rich source of fibre and nutrients. Photo Credit: iStock

1. Blood Sugar Regulation:

Spring onions excel at regulating blood sugar levels due to the presence of sulfur compounds. These compounds stimulate insulin production, reducing the risk of diabetes.

2. Digestive Aid:

Celebrated for their digestive prowess, spring onions are rich in fibre, promoting healthy digestion and preventing digestive issues. Whether incorporated into meals alongside other vegetables or enjoyed on their own, spring onions make a wonderful addition to your daily diet, whether cooked or raw.

3. Better Vision:

Beyond their vibrant green hue, spring onions offer more than just visual appeal. They contain carotenoids, contributing to optimal eye health. Additionally, their abundance of vitamin A acts as a protective shield, preventing vision loss.

4. Cold and Flu Defense:

Including spring onions in your diet can bolster your immune system and help combat colds and flu. Their natural antibacterial and antiviral properties make them an excellent remedy for viral infections, while also assisting in reducing excess mucus production.

5. Healthy Heart:

Thanks to their anti-inflammatory properties and high levels of antioxidants, spring onions help regulate blood pressure, promoting a healthy heart.

Also Read: Make Maharashtra-Special Spring Onion Or Hare Pyaz Ki Sabzi In Minutes! (Recipe Video)





In addition to their health benefits, spring onions are a versatile ingredient in the culinary world. Here are some delightful ways to incorporate them into your cooking:

What Are Spring Onions Used For? 5 Best Ways to Use Them in Cooking:

Top your Asian and other dishes with chopped spring onions. Photo Credit: iStock

1. Stir-Fries and Sauteed Dishes:

Add a touch of freshness and a mild onion flavour to your stir-fries and sauteed dishes by including chopped spring onions. They lend a delightful crunch and subtle aromatic notes to your creations.

2. Salads and Salsas:

Infuse your salads and salsas with the vibrant essence of spring onions for an extra layer of flavour. Thinly slice them and toss them with crisp greens, juicy tomatoes, and a zesty dressing to create a refreshing salad. For a spicy twist, combine spring onions with chopped chilli peppers, tomatoes, and lime juice to make a tantalizing salsa.

3. Garnishes and Toppings:

Enhance the visual appeal and taste of your dishes by using spring onions as garnishes or toppings. Sprinkle finely chopped spring onions over soups, stews, grilled meats, or roasted vegetables to add a burst of freshness and colour.

4. Dips and Sauces:

Create a flavorful dip or sauce by incorporating spring onions into the mix. Blend them with yogurt, lemon juice, and herbs to create a tangy and creamy dip that pairs perfectly with toast or pita bread.

5. Indian Dishes:

Yes, spring onions can be used in Indian dishes too, and the possibilities are endless. Make stuffed spring onion paratha or use them as a base to add a unique flavour profile to your dry sabzis. Get experimental and explore their wonders in your desi menu.





With their great taste and numerous health benefits, spring onions have rightfully earned their place in the culinary world. Let them enhance your cooking and nourish your well-being along the way.

Also Read: Don't Throw Away Onion Peels; Here Are 5 Ways You Can Use Them In Your Foods





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.