We all know the struggle of finishing leftover vegetables; no matter how many sabzis or dals we make, something or the other is always left behind, and with a guilty heart, we have to throw it away. While we do have the habit of buying vegetables in bulk, we are always thinking about what to cook. Although there are many options and recipes to make, the same everyday flavour can get boring for our palate. So if you are also in search of something fun, delicious and easy to make, then today we have just the recipes that you can make from your leftover vegetables. And trust us, these dishes are so mouth-watering that people of all ages will love to devour them.

Here Are 5 Recipes To Make From Leftover Vegetables:

1. Vegetable Jalfrezi

This recipe is full of spice and the goodness of some hearty vegetables. If you have leftover veggies, then this jalfrezi is a must-try. Here vegetables are tossed with onions, tomato puree, chopped tomatoes, ginger, garlic and green chillies and sauteed well with spices. For the full recipe, click here.





2. Loaded Eggs

Eggs are known to have many nutrients and benefits that improve our health, and when these eggs come with a variety of vegetables, be ready for an explosion of taste! Made with onions, chopped potatoes, sausages, ham, chillies, bell peppers and diced mushrooms, this dish is all you need to have to keep your stomach full. See the full recipe here.

3. Sindhi-Style Seyal Bhaji

Sindhi cuisine has amazing flavours and simple techniques through which you can cook. And this seyal bhaji is surely proof of that! Made with tons of vegetables, this bhaji is the best way to make your kids indulge in more vegetables. Check out the full recipe here.

4. Sattu Stuffed Balls

The vegetable and dal sattu balls make a delicious tea time snack. The best part about this snack is that it can be made with leftover vegetables and customized to your preferences. It'll go well with chutney, dip or tomato ketchup! See the recipe here.

5. Navrattan Tikki

These tikkis are spiced and nut-filled and are ideal for when unexpected guests come. This Navratan Tikki takes about 30 minutes to prepare and has a rich and savoury taste to it. For the full recipe, click here.

So the next time when you have leftover vegetables, make these recipes and let us know which one you liked the best!



