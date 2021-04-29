While the past year has been a topsy-turvy ride for all of us, if there is one thing that united us all, it has to be the movies. Good movies, bad movies, classic movies, cringe-worthy movies, we watched it all with our own tub of popcorn. Popcorn and movies go hand-in-hand; this is why, we often didn't mind shelling out a little extra money to grab some popcorn right before entering the theatre. No, it didn't make that slick action flick even more intense, but it did help us sail through those untimely hunger pangs. Popcorns, as per health experts, is also a super healthy snack to include in your diet, provided you make it right. Popcorn essentially are just corn kernels that are allowed to 'pop', expand or fluff up in heat. It is quite possibly the easiest thing you can make at home, and sprue up in a million ways. From salted caramel popcorn to chocolate popcorn there are options galore to pick and choose from.

This lemon-pepper popcorn is another cool recipe that will appeal to all popcorn lovers. In this recipe, popcorns are tossed with melted butter, black pepper, lemon juice and some amchoor (raw mango powder). While the butter gives your popcorn a soft, creamy richness, it is undercut with the citrusy tone of lemon juice and lemon zest. To add up to the drama, there is hot, pungent flavour of crushed black pepper.

popcorn is a simple snack you can feast on anytime of the day



These popcorns are made in microwave, but you can cook them in cooker as well. Make sure you are very mindful of the quantity of ingredients. You don't want your popcorns to be too sour or too hot, do you? Since popcorns barely take any time to cook, it is best not to use too many ingredients to flavour them.

Black pepper is loaded with antioxidants



You can garnish your popcorn with freshly chopped coriander leaves for extra zest before serving. Serve hot.

Click here for the detailed recipe of lemon-pepper popcorn.



