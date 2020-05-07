Lockdown Cooking: 4 Interesting Pulao Recipes You Must Try (Recipes Inside)

These pulao recipes will let you enjoy some great rice meals.

Make pulao - an ideal rice dish that is not too heavy and not so light.

Here are 4 different pulao recipes that you must try.

Those who don't like plain rice, pulao is the next best option. Hanging somewhere between bland rice and dense biryani, pulao is the ideal dish that is not too heavy and not so light. If you, like everyone else, are spending most of your time in your kitchen producing one fancy meal after another, here are some pulao recipes that you just can't miss out. The recipe video shows how to easily make four kinds of pulao dishes that are way too different than the usual pulao everyone cooks. Must-try, we say!





4 Interesting Pulao Recipes You Must Try:

1. Mughlai Pulao - This is a chicken-based rice recipe wherein chicken is first marinated with just salt, chilli powder and lemon juice, then fried and mixed with rice cooked with a range of Indian spices along with roasted dry fruits like with cashews, raisins, blanched almonds and pistachios.





2. Mutton Pulao - This is perfect for meat lovers; and the best part of this recipe is that mutton doesn't need prior marination. Just straight away saute mutton with sliced onions and spices and pressure cook it to be later mixed with rice and boiled to make a flavourful mutton pulao.





3. Kabuli Chala Pulao - This is a rather unique and barely-heard-of rice dish that you must try. Parboiled chickpeas cooked with onions, tomatoes, curd and a host of spices, are mixed with pre-boiled rice. The topping of fried onion slices and pomegranate not only makes this veg pulao look attractive but also makes it taste heavenly.

4. Keema Pulao - This pulao is made with juicy and succulent minced mutton (keema), which is combined with onions, tomatoes, coriander leaves and spices, to make an excellent rice dish.





Watch the recipe video to make these terrific pulao dishes at home:

