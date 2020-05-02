Lockdown Cooking: How To Make Red And Green Curry Pastes For Restaurant-Style Thai Curries (Recipes Inside)

Highlights During lockdown, people are cooking their favourite dish from scratch

Thai curry refers to the dishes made of the curry paste, coconut milk etc

The process of making thai red curry and thai green curry are almost same

The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted the regular lifestyle of each and every person, making simplest of the simple things like going out for work or to a restaurant or meeting people impossible for them. As a result everyone is indulging in different creative activities to keep themselves busy and entertained; cooking being one of them. Due to the nation-wide lockdown situation, people are not only being unable to go-out or order-in food of their choice, but also not always getting every ingredient (at grocery stores) that is needed to cook the same food at home. As a result, they are opting for alternative ingredients for the menu or cooking the same dish from the scratch. For example, people are making pizza sauce at home when they are not getting the ready-made pizza spreads from the grocery stores. Another example can be of the much popular red or green thai curries (veg/non-veg); many a times people are not getting thai curry pastes in the stores.





Keeping that in mind, here we bring you two very easy recipes of thai curry pastes (red and green), that will make your job easier and satisfy your cravings for thai curries. On that note, thai curry refers to the dishes made of the curry paste, coconut milk, water, meat, seafood, vegetables, herbs and spices. The concept of curry in Thai cuisine is same as the one in Indian cuisine; the only difference between the two is the use of herbs and spices.

Here's The Recipe For Thai Green Curry Paste:

What comes to mind when we think of thai green curry? The burst of flavours and aroma, the crunch of veggies and the creamy-soup texture! A bowl of thai curry and steamed rice can mesmerise any thai-food lover. All you need to make thai green curry paste are- green chillies, ginger, garlic, onion, coriander, lemon, lemon grass, coriander powder, cumin powder, salt and pepper powder. Click here for the recipe.





Here's The Recipe For Thai Red Curry Paste:

Thai red curry is best enjoyed with protein ingredients like meat, chicken, shrimp, tofu or paneer. The process of making thai red curry paste is almost the same as thai green curry paste, expect the fact that here, red chilli is used to bring out the red colour. Click here for the recipe of thai red curry paste.





