Let's be honest: summer just isn't the same without mangoes. And while there are plenty of ways to enjoy the king of fruits, there's something extra comforting about digging into a chilled bowl of mango custard. It's creamy, nostalgic and always a crowd favourite. But what if we told you there's a way to give this indulgent dessert a healthy twist without sacrificing the flavour you love? Recently, Chef Guntas Sethi recently shared her take on a healthier mango fruit custard on Instagram, and it's everything your summer cravings could ask for. Should you be whipping this up ASAP? Absolutely.

Also Read: How To Make Mango Pani Puri At Home

What Makes This Mango Dessert Different From Regular Mango Custard?

For starters, it skips the usual custard powder and opts for a more wholesome, nourishing base - makhana! Makhana (fox nuts) is not just low-calorie but also loaded with antioxidants, making this dessert light on the stomach. Plus, there's honey instead of refined sugar, making it a great option for those trying to cut back on calories.

Can You Have Mango Custard On A Weight Loss Diet?

Absolutely! This mango custard is a guilt-free treat as it's made without refined sugar and uses makhana as its base. Just be mindful of portion sizes and opt for fresh mango pulp to get the best nutritional value. It's a delicious way to enjoy something sweet without derailing your diet goal.

How To Ensure Mango Custard Has A Smooth Texture?

The key lies in soaking the roasted makhana properly before blending it with milk and other ingredients. Make sure to blend the mixture until completely smooth. It's best to use a high-speed blender for that perfectly velvety finish.

How To Make Healthy Mango Fruit Custard | Custard Recipe

Here's how you can whip it up at home:

Dry roast makhana in a pan till they're super crispy.

In a saucepan, heat some milk.

Add roasted makhana, cashew nuts, cardamom powder and saffron to the milk. Cover and let it soak for about an hour.

After an hour, blend the soaked mixture with honey, vanilla extract and fresh mango puree until smooth and creamy.

Add chopped fruits of your choice and top with almonds and pistachios.

Chill it in the fridge for a couple of hours - and voila! Your guilt-free summer treat is ready.

Watch the full video below:

Also Read: Obsessed With French Toast? This Fruity Mango Version Is All You Need This Summer

Looks delicious, doesn't it? Try making this mango custard at home and watch it become a family favourite during summer!