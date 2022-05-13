We all know the struggle of maintaining a work-life balance, especially during the weekdays. Doing household chores, running errands, office hectic schedule and what not! Too much on the plate; Isn't it? Because of these things, we hardly get time to cook our favourite dishes and enjoy them without any stress. That's why we all wait for the weekends to enjoy our favourite meal. The weekend is the only time where we can indulge in the food, keeping all the other work aside. Summer is at its peak and we believe there's no better way to celebrate it other than indulging in mango delicacies. Don't you think so? Well, if you ask us! Mangoes are simply irresistible. Mango curry, rice, desserts, sandwiches and more, you can use this 'King Of fruits' in a myriad of ways.





If you are crazy about mangoes just like us, then you are at the right place. Here we bring you a list of 5 mango recipes that are perfect to eat in the weekend special lunch. Once you try them, we are sure you will make them time and again. Let's get started with the recipes.

Here's A List Of 5 Mango Recipes For Weekend Lunch. Take A Look:

Mango Rice (Our Recommendation)

Let's start with our favourite one. This recipe pairs the tartness of raw mango with the wholesomeness of rice, making it the ideal comfort food to have during lunch. On a day off, it is an ideal meal as it barely takes time to prepare! Serve it with dal and savour! Find the recipe here.

Tok Dal (Bengali-Style Raw Mango Dal)

Love Bengali food? This recipe is a must-try! Quintessentially referred to as tok dal or aam dal, it makes for a classic meal during the hot afternoons in Bengal. Besides, making it at home is quite a cakewalk too. Click here for the recipe.

Mango Kuzhambu

Here we bring you a delicious and tangy mango curry recipe for lunch or can be eaten as dinner also. To make this recipe, you would need 12-14 dried mango pieces, tamarind, gooseberry, one pinch of hing, one spring curry leaves and other dry ingredients. Click here for the recipe.

Mango Chicken Curry

Traditionally referred to as pacha manga curry, it is a combination of coconut, curry leaves, mustard seeds, raw mango and tender, juicy pieces of chicken. Find the recipe here.

Gujarati Mango Kadhi

A quick, easy and tangy curry, Gujarati Mango Curry is a delicious blend of raw mango puree, buttermilk and besan (gram flour) along with a host of other aromatic spices and chillies. Find the recipe here.

Try these recipes at home and let us know how you liked them in the comment section below.










