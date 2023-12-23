Winter is here and it's time to make the most wholesome meals from the comfort of our home. This season brings the best vegetables from, gourds to greens, to roots. Incorporating these seasonal gifts allows us to get warmth and add nutrition to our traditional meals. One of these vegetables is turnip or shaljam, which is extremely versatile and full of health benefits. You must have eaten turnip pickle (shaljam ka achaar), turnip kebabs (shaljam ke kebab), bharta, turnip sabzi, and what not. But have you heard of Shaljam Gosht? It's a traditional Pakistani dish that is full of flavour and goodness of shaljam. Read on to learn how to make this unique dish!





Shaljam Gosht is an easy and flavourful recipe.

Photo Credit: iStock



What Does Shaljam Gosht Taste Like?

Shaljam Gosht is a spicy and flavourful dish that goes well with roti, naan, paratha or rice. Although it sounds like an unusual combination, Shaljam Gosht is actually very tasty. The use of mutton with this winter vegetable gives the dish an earthy taste which beautifully contrasts with the meat's tenderness and gravy's spices. It is a warm and hearty meal perfect for winters which you can easily make from the comfort of your home. What's more, turnips are high in fibre, Vitamin C and potassium help you boost immunity, support bone health and promote heart health. Mutton is packed with Vitamin B12, zinc and iron, which is important for normal blood haemoglobin levels and to avoid anaemia.

How To Make Shaljam Gosht: Recipe To Make Turnip Mutton

Take a pressure cooker, and add ghee to it. Once it heats up, add the chopped onions along with the solid spices – dalchini and tez patta. Saute and cook the onions till they become translucent and golden brown in colour. Now add mutton, salt and dhaniya leaves to the cooker. Mix them well for 30 seconds so that the mutton absorbs the onion oil. To this, add red chilli powder, haldi, and dhaniya powder. Mix it well.

Shaljam Gosht is spicy but versatile.

Photo Credit: iStock

While on moderate heat, add whisked curd and ginger garlic to the mutton. Then add water and mix everything thoroughly. Cover the pressure cooker with a lid and wait for at least 7-8 whistles so that the mutton is soft and tender. Take a large pan, and to it add ghee. Once it heats up, add jeera and stir it. Wait for it to sputter. Add chopped ginger, green chillies (cut in half), chopped turnip and saute. On top of this, add butter and salt as per taste levels. Cook this on moderate heat.





Now add butter, black cardamom and coriander leaves to the pan and mix. After the mutton is cooked add it to the same pan and mix it well. After the turnip turns tender, mash it in the gravy and cook it till the mutton flesh is soft. Take the Shaljam Gosht out in a pot and garnish it with coriander and butter. And voila! Your Shaljam Gosht is ready to serve!





