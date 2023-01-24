Dosa is probably one of the most popular breakfast options in India. Although the dish finds its roots in a South Indian kitchen, it has a fanbase across the country. Dosa is wholesome, fulfilling and can be prepared without much fuss. And when paired with chutney and sambar, it makes for a wholesome meal to kick-start the day. What we enjoy the most is the variety we find in a dosa recipe. You have the quintessential dal and rice batter dosa, then there's rava dosa, pesarattu and more. Another version that tugs at heartstrings is adai dosa.

What Is Adai Dosa? How Is It Different From Regular Dosa?

One of the most nutritious dosa one can ever ask for, Adai or Thavala Adai is traditionally prepared in Tanjavur district of Tamil Nadu. As per experts, adai is not exactly a dosa; but it is similar to what dosa is. It is made with different types of dals and doesn't follow the process of fermentation, like the classic ones. Inclusion of dals make adai a protein and fibre rich option to go for during the morning. Adai is usually paired with coconut chutney, gud mixed with ghee, and avial.





Adai dosa is an excellent recipe for the morning. Photo: iStock

How To Make Adai Dosa At Home?

Here, we bring you the classic recipe of adai dosa that you can prepare at home in not more than 10 minutes.

All you need to do is combine the dals, soak them for a few hours and prepare a batter. Here, we used toor dal, chana dal, urad dal and rice for the batter.

First, we blend the dal and red chillies together. Then, we add rice and little water in a blender and prepare a coarse paste. Mix both the pastes together and add onions, curry leaves, haldi, hing and salt to it. Mix everything well into a good batter.

Now, heat a tawa and apply oil to it. Add the batter and shape it as you would make for dosa. Here, the texture will be thicker than usual. Make a small hole in the centre and pour some oil. Once brown, turn the dosa to the other side.

Serve hot with an accompaniment of your choice.

Click here for the recipe.





Now that you have the recipe prepare the delicacy and enjoy a wholesome breakfast at home.