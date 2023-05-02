Aloo tikki is undoubtedly one of the most popular Indian snacks. Whether you make them at home or prefer to enjoy them at your favourite street-food joint, this delicious snack defines indulgence in the true sense. After all, crispy and hot tikkis topped with curd, flavourful chutneys, and sev are sure to make anyone drool. However, as much as we love this street food snack, it is usually deep-fried, which can lead to several health problems. While this is certainly a concern, we should not stop ourselves from indulging in our favourite food. So, if you want to enjoy aloo tikki without any guilt, we have just the right recipe for you.





This recipe for aloo tikki is made in an air fryer and requires basic ingredients such as boiled potatoes, coriander leaves, breadcrumbs, and a few spices. The amount of red chilli powder can be adjusted as per your preference. It's also best to boil the potatoes beforehand in order to save time. The best part about this recipe is that it not only tastes delicious but is also super healthy. We are sure that this aloo tikki is going to be one of your favourite snacks for evenings or for dinner parties. So, why wait? Let's take a look at the recipe below.





Is Cooking In Air Fryer Healthier Than Deep Frying?

Cooking with an air fryer is a healthier alternative to deep frying as it uses hot air instead of oil. Although a small amount of oil is used in the cooking process, it is significantly less compared to deep frying, which can help reduce calorie intake. Some studies suggest that it may help cut calories by 70-80%.





Is Aloo Tikki Bad For Health?

Eating aloo tikki in moderation is not harmful to your health. However, regular consumption of aloo tikki can lead to several health problems. As they are high in calories, they may increase cholesterol levels and even lead to heart diseases. Experts recommend using healthier cooking methods, such as air fryers, to reduce these harmful effects.





How To Make Aloo Tikki In Air Fryer| Easy Aloo Tikki Recipe

To make these tikkis, first, mash boiled potatoes in a mixing bowl. Add breadcrumbs, chopped coriander leaves, onion, ginger-garlic paste, red chilli powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, and salt.

Mix well until everything is combined together. Now, divide the mixture into equal portions and shape it into a round flat patty.

Preheat your air fryer to 200 degrees C and brush the basked with some oil. Place the tikkis on the oiled basket and air fry for around 10 minutes or until golden brown and crispy.

Once done, remove from the air fryer and serve hot with mint chutney or ketchup.

Click here for the step-by-step recipe for aloo tikki in the air fryer.







So, what are you waiting for? Try out this recipe and share your experience with us in the comments section below.