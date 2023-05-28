Finally, the weekend is here, meaning, it's time to relax and unwind before kick-starting another hectic week. Waking up late, taking a long bath and spending the day doing nothing sounds like a perfect plan on the weekends. What adds to the vibe is an elaborate brunch at home. Sounds quite fancy, right? But trust us, it's not at all a job that can't be replicated at home. All you need to do is plan it well, prepare an inventory and get all the things needed in the process. And if you search on the internet, you will also come across recipes that are super easy to make and look Insta-worthy!





This weekend, we got you one such recipe that can easily grab all the attention on your brunch table. It's a chocolate French toast.





About Chocolate French Toast:

French toast has always been a part of a quintessential brunch menu. It is fulfilling, easy to make, and elevates the look and feel of your meal experience instantly. But the same classic French toast recipe can be boring and monotonous. This is why, we keep adding and eliminating ingredients in the dish to make it interesting every single time. Take chocolate French toast for instance. Here, we eliminated the fresh cream and powdered sugar that are usually served with classic recipes; instead, we added some cocoa powder and a chocolate spread to bring in a variation.





Alongside, serve some fresh berries, an omelette, some cold cuts and fresh juice and coffee to put together a perfect brunch platter. Already slurping? So, without further ado, let's take you through the recipe for chocolate French toast.





Use a big-broad bread to make French toast.

Photo Credit: unsplash

How To Make Chocolate French Toast:

Much like the classic one, prepare a batter with egg, milk, salt and sugar. This time, add some cocoa powder to it. Next, soak the bread in the mix and fry. While serving, add a spoonful of chocolate spread, add some fresh berries and serve hot. That's it. Click here for the detailed recipe for chocolate French toast.





Bonus Recipe:

You can easily get the chocolate spread in the market, but we like making our own at home. If you want to try your hands at making a delicious chocolate spread, then here's a recipe you can start with. It's a chocolate hazelnut spread that just needs two minutes and four ingredients in the recipe. Click here for the homemade chocolate spread recipe.





So, wait no more and prepare the yummy chocolate French toast to treat your family to something new and interesting. Do let us know how they liked it. Happy Weekend, everyone!

