Whether you are a vegetarian or not, colourful vegetables, dunked in creamy gravy, can win hearts at any given point. And you will find countless recipes on the internet to satiate such cravings. If you ask how we satisfy our soul, let us tell you that we cook up a dish, inspired by the very popular fish recipe from Kerala called meen moilee. The veg version is referred to as vegetable moilee, which is basically a veg stew prepared in coconut gravy. But what makes it stand out in the lot is the scrupulous use of spices that add layers of flavour to the recipe. Sounds so soothing, right? We bet such an aesthetic description of the dish has caught your attention by now. If that's the case, then prepare yourself as will help you experience the essence of this culinary goodness.

What Is Vegetable Moilee?

As mentioned earlier, vegetable moilee gets its inspiration from the most popular dish of Kerala meen moilee. It is said that this Kerala-style dish was first made during the Portuguese rule in India. As per legends, the traditional Kerala fish curry was too spicy for the Portuguese palate, which led to the invention of a less spicy version called moilee, made with coconut milk. In this recipe, red chilli was replaced with green chilli to tone down the heat level. Besides the gravy of the dish was made thicker for the Portuguese officials to pair it with their breads (pao).

Today, moilee is paired with parotta, appam, idiyappam and even dosa at times. And if you want it to be yet more fulfilling, just pair the dish with rice and relish.

Kerala-Style Veg Moilee Recipe | How To Make Vegetable Moilee At Home

In Kerala, whole spices form an integral part of the region's cuisine, adding a distinctive aroma to each of the dishes. This vegetable moilee preparation not only gives you a sneak peek into the flavours but also helps you understand the cuisine better.

To get authentic flavours, make sure you cook the dish in coconut oil. Start with preparing a masala mix with onion, garlic, ginger, green chillies and a host of spices. Then add some vegetables of your choice to it. This is where you can go as creative as you want - customise the mix of vegetables as per your palate.

Once mixed, add coconut milk, tamarind extract and salt to the veggies and let it simmer for some time. That's it. The veg moilee is ready to be served. Don't forget to garnish it with freshly chopped coriander leaves for added flavour.

Bonus Tips: To make a perfect veg moilee, make sure you use fresh vegetables in the recipe. And yes, try to grind the spices at home and use them fresh for the rich aroma. Trust us and try making your masalas at home; you will thank us later!

Click here for the detailed recipe.