Love Momos? 5 Exciting Momo Fillings You Can Try At Home

Presenting some ideas for momo stuffing

Momo lovers, unite. The dumpling delicacy has become a national rage and how. While one could always find them in restaurants, momos truly became a sensation once they arrived on the streets and launched straight into our hearts. About a decade ago, momo stalls were few and far in between, and now you cannot cross a street without seeing at least one vendor selling the ubiquitous snack. To cash in on the hype, several cafes and eateries are trying to give this delicacy their own, innovative spin, so why must you lag behind. Yes, you heard us. Momos are incredibly easy to make at home and considering your love for momos, we are pretty sure you have been thinking of donning that apron after all. While you are at it, how about stuffing your momos with something fun, unique and yummy?





Here are some ideas for momo stuffing:





1. Chocolate momos





You have seen it in various restaurants; some of you took the plunge, while some are still mustering the courage. If you ask us, any new take on momos is worth a try. Stuff the wanton sheet or dough with some dark chocolate, putted cherries, and castor sugar. Fold it gently so that the dumpling does not break and steam. Serve with a topping of chocolate sauce.





2. Noodle Momos





Got left over noodles or chowmein from last night? Stuff them in your homemade momos. The trick is simple. Take a tiny dough ball, roll it out evenly, fill it with the noodles and put it in steamer. Enjoy hot with red chilli sauce.

3. Corn, Cheese and Spinach





Let's admit it, there is something about the creamy combination of spinach, boiled corn kernels and cheese that always works magic. This time, instead of putting it on your sandwich slice, try making some delish dumplings out of it.





4. Mushroom and Cheese





Take some boiled mushrooms and chop them lightly. In dough, add those mushrooms, some cheese cubes and herbs, and steam. Your mushroom and cheese momos are ready. There, we saw you slurping.





5. Sausage Wantons





Sausages, tossed with a delightful mix of herbs, are a treat any time of the day; wouldn't you agree? This sausage wanton recipe is ideal for those fond of meat and momos.





How did you like these unique renditions of momos? Let us know in the comments below. We'd love to hear some of your recipes too.










