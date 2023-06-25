Nachos are undoubtedly among the most popular snacks out there. Be it for movie night, an evening with friends, or game night, it becomes our go-to snacking option during such times. Their crispy and flavourful texture makes it difficult for us to stop at just one. Oftentimes, we don't even realise when we've emptied an entire pack of nachos. And the best part is that they come in so many exciting flavours to choose from. However, what we don't realise is that these nacho packets are filled with unhealthy fats and additives, which can be quite harmful to our health. The best way to avoid this is to make them at home. Don't worry, it's not difficult at all. They are super easy to make and will be ready in just under 30 minutes. This is a baked version of the regular deep-fried ones, which makes them even healthier. Without further ado, let's learn how to make them.

How To Make Nachos At Home | Homemade Nachos Recipe

To make nachos at home, you only need a few basic ingredients. First, in a bowl, add makai atta, whole wheat flour, black pepper, haldi, salt, and oil. Mix well. Now, gradually start adding water to combine everything together to form a smooth dough. Preheat your oven to 180 degrees C, and in the meantime, divide the dough into equal-sized portions. Gently roll out each portion and cut it into triangular shapes. Place them evenly on the baking tray and bake for 20 to 25 minutes, or until they turn golden brown and crispy. Enjoy these yummy nachos with a side of your favourite dip. For the complete recipe for homemade nachos, click here.

How To Prevent Nachos From Becoming Soggy?

Isn't it disappointing when the nachos you just made end up becoming soggy? It's like all your hard work just went down the drain. After all, the crispy texture of the nachos is what makes them so loved. If you want to keep your nachos crispy for a long time, storing them in an airtight container is a must. Also, you must spread them evenly on the tray while baking. This allows them to cook evenly. Another thing that you can do is top the nachos with some grated cheese while they are cooking. The melted cheese will act as a barrier between the nachos and any toppings you wish to add to them.





So, what are you waiting for? Head to your kitchen and make these crispy delights to indulge in this weekend. Meanwhile, here are some exciting nacho recipes for you to try. Click here for the recipes.