Amritsar attracts thousands of people from all over the world every day. While the Golden Temple is certainly the biggest tourist attraction, we simply cannot ignore the city's bustling food culture. From soft kulchas, creamy lassi to juicy tandoori fish, sweet jalebis and more - Amritsar is a one-stop destination for all the food enthusiasts out there. Each dish is prepared using flavourful masalas and has its own unique cooking technique. And if you're someone who is a non-vegetarian, you'll find a plethora of options to choose from. One such popular dish is Amritsari prawn fry or Amritsari jhinga.





In this recipe, prawns are marinated in an array of spices and deep-fried until golden brown in colour. Amritsari prawn fry tastes quite similar to regular pakodas, but only crispier and more flavourful. This yummy prawn recipe will tantalise your taste buds in a matter of minutes. Be it an impromptu guest gathering, or simply when you want to have something delicious, this recipe fits every purpose. Take a look at the full recipe below.

Amritsari Prawn Fry Recipe: How To Make Amritsari Prawn Fry

To begin with, add besan, maida, corn flour and ginger-garlic paste in a bowl. Add haldi, garam masala, Kashmiri red chilli powder, amchur powder, hing and ajwain. Mix well. Now, gradually add some water to make a thick batter. (Make sure not to add too much water as the prawns already contain water).





Refrigerate this mixture for around 15-20 minutes. Once done, heat some oil in kadhai set on medium flame and start adding the prawns. Fry them until they turn golden brown and crispy. (This will take around 4-5 mins).





Drain them out on a paper towel and serve hot with sliced onions, green chillies and green chutney on the side.





For the step-by-step recipe of Amritsari prawn fry, click here.





So, what are you waiting for? Make this delicious snack at home and let us know how you liked its taste in the comments below. If you're looking for more Amritsari recipes, click here.