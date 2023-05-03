Just like every season, summer too has its own set of pros and cons. While the scorching heat is definitely the biggest con of this season, the fact that we can treat ourselves to a wide variety of summer drinks is one of the biggest advantages it brings along. Speaking of summer-special drinks, sherbet is one such beverage that is commonly consumed during this time of the year. Be it gulab sherbet or sattu sherbet, this refreshing drink has a huge fan following across the country. However, if you are bored of trying the same old sherbet recipes and want to try something different, you are at the right place. Here, we bring you a delicious sherbet recipe from Kerala called mango kulukki sherbet.

Kulukki sherbet is a popular summer drink in Kerala. The name "kulukki" means "shaken" in the local language, as the drink is vigorously shaken in a cocktail shaker to create a frothy texture. This refreshing beverage is made with green mango juice, lime juice, green chillies, honey or sugar, and basil seeds, offering a unique blend of sweet and spicy flavours. Before we delve into the recipe, let's first discover the drink's health benefits and why you should consider incorporating it into your diet.

Why Should You Include Mango Kulukki Sherbet in Your Summer Diet? Health Benefits of the Drink:

Keeps You Hydrated

The basil seeds present in the drink have cooling properties, which make it the ultimate summer cooler. It will not only keep you cool and hydrated but may also aid in preventing dehydration and heat stroke.





Aids Digestion

Adding green chillies to this sherbet makes it an excellent aid for digestion. Capsaicin, a compound found in green chillies, helps reduce inflammation in the gut and stimulates digestion.

May Help Boost Immunity

Another great benefit of this sherbet is its potential to boost immunity. The combination of mango juice, honey, and lime juice is highly beneficial as they contain antioxidant properties that can help strengthen the immune system.





Promotes Weight Loss

Finally, incorporating this summer drink into your diet may also aid in weight loss. With its low-calorie and high-fibre content, it can help keep you feeling full for longer periods, making it an ideal beverage for those who are trying to lose weight.





Mango Kulukki Sherbet Recipe: How to Make Mango Kulukki Sherbet

To make this sherbet, add green mango juice, honey, lime juice, green chillies, and ice cubes to a cocktail shaker. Shake well!

Next, strain the mixture into a highball glass filled with ice cubes and basil seeds.

Garnish with half a slit of green chilli, a slice of mango, a pinch of salt, and red pepper.

Refrigerate for some time before serving and enjoy your mango kulukki sherbet!

Make this delicious sherbet at home and beat the summer heat the right way.